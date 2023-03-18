Bobby Deol says 'even at 87', Dharmendra works tirelessly, continues to sign good movies

Bobby Deol spoke about father-actor Dharmendra and said that even at 87, he continues to work tirelessly. Dharmendra will be seen with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani this year. The veteran actor is also working on Maddock Films’ untitled comedy co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Also read: Dharmendra smiles big as he celebrates Lohri with son Bobby Deol and grandsons Karan, Rajveer, Aryaman

Dharmendra poses with Bobby Deol and his son Aryaman Deol (left).

Bobby, who is gearing up for Apne 2, which will also feature Dharmendra and actor-brother Sunny Deol, said he was ‘in awe’ of his father as he lauded his 'work ethic and passion for acting'. Bobby also said his father has been 'working tirelessly since he was just 10 or 12-years-old'.

Speaking to News18 about Dharmendra, Bobby Deol said, “I’m in awe of my father, who never fails to amaze me with his work ethic and passion for acting. Even at the age of 87, he continues to sign good movies, and seeing him in action is truly inspiring. He has been working tirelessly since he was just 10 or 12 years old, and I’ve never seen anyone else with such dedication and drive. It’s truly remarkable to witness this."

Reflecting on changes in the father-son's relationship, Bobby said, “In my opinion, a father should always be respected as a father and there are certain boundaries that should not be crossed. However, as we grow older and our parents also age, the dynamics of our relationship may shift and we may feel more comfortable communicating and expressing ourselves to them. This is a natural progression that occurs in most families."

In a 2022 interview with Hindustan Times, Bobby had opened up about missing dad Dharmendra at home as a child. The actor was busy working multiple shifts at film sets and studios during Bobby's childhood. Recalling the time, Bobby had said, “I used to miss having him at home... Sometimes he would take me to shoot locations but even then, he would be busy. He would literally be working round the clock, so that he could build a lovely empire for us. He would even sleep on sets.”

Bobby Deol is married to fashion designer Tanya Deol. They share two sons – Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol. Bobby was last seen in season 3 of Prakash Jha’s web series Aashram, which was released in June 2022. His upcoming projects include Animal and Apne 2.

