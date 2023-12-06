Bobby Deol shares he walked out of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Here's why

Bobby Deol is basking in the success of his latest release Animal. In a new interview with Pinkvilla however, the actor revealed that he could not sit through the entirety of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, which starred his father Dharmendra in a pivotal role. (Also read: Proud father Dharmendra heaps praise on Bobby Deol as Animal performs well at box office: 'My talented Bob')

What Bobby Deol said

Bobby Deol revealed he decided to skip the end of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, which starred dad Dharmendra.

During the new interview with Pinkvilla, Bobby said, "Wo character agar koi aur karta toh maza hi nahi ata. Papa made it magical. (If the father's character was played by any other actor, it wouldn't have been that interesting). Actually when I was watching the film, mereko kahaani nahi malum thi (When I was watching the film, I did not know the story), my dad's character dies in it, couldn't see the film. I was at Karan Johar's trial and I couldn't stop crying because my father somehow, I just couldn't handle it and I left and won't see the ending of the film."

Bobby further added, "Because that's how we are, we love each other. We are very connected family. I know he is playing a part but still. When I did Animal, my mum couldn't handle death scene."

About Rocky Aur Rani

In the second half of Rocky Aur Rani, Dharmendra's character Kanwal, who is amnesiac and wheelchair-bound, finally recognises his son (played by Aamir Bashir) but dies shortly after. The film starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The ensemble cast also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Kshiti Jog, Aamir Bashir, Anjali Anand, Namit Das, and Abhinav Sharma among others.

Co-written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy, it revolves around a West Delhi business heir and a Bengali journalist who fall in love against their families' wishes. The film released in cinemas on July 28 and went on to cross ₹150 crore at the domestic box office across its runtime that lasted over a month. It began streaming on Prime Video India on September 22.

