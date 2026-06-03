Bobby Deol shares the real reason he refused to shoot an intimate scene with Manisha Koirala

Actor Bobby Deol is clearing the air on a long-running perception that he would often give his female co-stars a hard time on set, from Twinkle Khanna and Rani Mukerji to Preity Zinta and Manisha Koirala. He also revealed the surprising reason he once refused to shoot an intimate scene with Manisha.

Bobby Deol on prankster reputation

Bobby Deol played the lead role in the 1997 iconic superhit film Gupt: The Hidden Truth, alongside Kajol and Manisha Koirala.

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In an episode of Aap Ki Adalat, Bobby looked back at the gossip that he used to be a prankster who would leave his female co-stars exasperated on set. In a segment of the show, Bobby was accused of constantly fighting with his film’s female leads.

Asked about the rumours of him having small fights with Twinkle during Barsaat’s filming, Bobby said, “We were both quite young at that time. I am sorry, but I have had stomach problems since childhood. I used to keep talking about my stomach issues, if I used washroom today, if I am going to, or how it was. She used to get irritated by this. So, when she have her first interview for the film, she revealed that I have such a problem. I called her and said, ‘How can you say it in an interview?’ We were so young, it was nothing.”

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{{^usCountry}} Bobby played the lead role in the 1997 iconic superhit film Gupt: The Hidden Truth, alongside Kajol and Manisha Koirala. The thriller was directed by Rajiv Rai. It also featured Om Puri, Paresh Rawal, Dalip Tahil, Prem Chopra and Priya Tendulkar. The movie also has Raj Babbar and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in extended cameo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bobby played the lead role in the 1997 iconic superhit film Gupt: The Hidden Truth, alongside Kajol and Manisha Koirala. The thriller was directed by Rajiv Rai. It also featured Om Puri, Paresh Rawal, Dalip Tahil, Prem Chopra and Priya Tendulkar. The movie also has Raj Babbar and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in extended cameo. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Recalling how he refused to do an intimate scene with Manisha due to bad breath, Bobby shared, “Yes, I remember. It was cold when we were shooting and there was someone selling chana zor garam, and she was eating it with great pleasure. There was a whole scene pending, where she had to bite on my chin during the song. I was unable to give any expressions due to the smell of onions from her mouth. How do I take revenge on her? There was a scene happening inside the college, where her brother or someone comes to beat me. He was a new actor, so I told him to eat onions to improve his acting. I made him eat so many onions, but when he gave the shot, Manisha did not behave any difference. You are immature at that age.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recalling how he refused to do an intimate scene with Manisha due to bad breath, Bobby shared, “Yes, I remember. It was cold when we were shooting and there was someone selling chana zor garam, and she was eating it with great pleasure. There was a whole scene pending, where she had to bite on my chin during the song. I was unable to give any expressions due to the smell of onions from her mouth. How do I take revenge on her? There was a scene happening inside the college, where her brother or someone comes to beat me. He was a new actor, so I told him to eat onions to improve his acting. I made him eat so many onions, but when he gave the shot, Manisha did not behave any difference. You are immature at that age.” {{/usCountry}}

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Bobby Deol’s recent projects

On the work front, Bobby will soon be seen in Bandar. The trailer of the project introduced him as Sameer Mehra, a wannabe rockstar accused of sexual assault. Bandar also marks the first collaboration between him and Anurag Kashyap. The screenplay comes from writers Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, the creative team behind projects like Paatal Lok, Kohrra and Udta Punjab. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 5, 2026.

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He will also be seen in Yash Raj Films’ upcoming spy thriller, Alpha. The film, which stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, is the first female-led spy thriller from the YRF stable. Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail and is set to release in theatres on July 10.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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