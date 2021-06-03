Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bobby Deol shares throwback picture with father Dharmendra and wife Tanya Deol. See here
bollywood

Bobby Deol shares throwback picture with father Dharmendra and wife Tanya Deol. See here

Bobby Deol has taken a trip down memory lane and shared a picture with his father, actor Dharmendra, and wife Tanya Deol. See it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 01:55 PM IST
Bobby Deol with his father, actor Dharmendra, and wife Tanya Deol.

Actor Bobby Deol on Thursday shared a throwback black-and-white picture with his father, actor Dharmendra, and wife Tanya Deol. Taking to Instagram, he dropped the photo in which the trio is seen smiling for the camera. Without writing a caption, he shared it with a heart emoji.

Reacting to the post, celebs including Rajesh Khattar, Adhyayan Suman, Darshan Kumar and Sachin Shroff, poured love.

Fans also reacted to the picture, taking to the comments section. One wrote, "Very good and great love you sir." Another said, "Wow..what a beautiful picture..thanks to Bobby sir for this beautiful pic...lots of love." A third commented, "Great photo @aapkadharam God Bless Always Deol Family."

In January this year, Bobby had shared a picture on Instagram with Dharmendra and elder brother Sunny Deol. He had captioned it, "Festivals are extra special jab saath hon Apne (Festivals are extra special with near ones)." Bobby is the younger son of Dharmendra and his first wife, Prakash Kaur.

Recently, on his 25th wedding anniversary, Bobby had written a special note for Tanya. Sharing a bunch of their pictures together, he had captioned the video, "My heart,my soul. you mean the world to me. love you forever and ever. happy 25th anniversary." The couple has two kids -- Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol.

Bobby made his Bollywood debut with the 1995 film Barsaat. He then went on to star in films like Gupt (1997), Soldier (1998), Kareeb (1998), Badal (2000), Bichhoo (2000), Ajnabee (2001), Humraaz (2002) and Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011), among others.

Also Read: Kirron Kher, undergoing cancer treatment, makes an appearance in son Sikandar Kher’s video. Watch

Bobby made a comeback to mainstream movies, after several years, with projects like Race 3 and Housefull 4. Fans saw him in the cop drama Class of 83 and the web series Aashram last year. He has Netflix's Penthouse, Love Hostel and Animal in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bobby deol bobby deol movies aashram bobby deol bobby deol share picture bobby deol class of 83 dharmendra dharmendra deol

Related Stories

bollywood

Pooja Bedi reveals how fiance Maneck Contractor reacts to men trying to flirt with her at parties

PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 01:30 PM IST
bollywood

Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani booked for violating Covid-19 norms, 'roaming without valid reasons'

UPDATED ON JUN 03, 2021 01:27 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Elderly man’s reaction on receiving flowers from stranger is super sweet. Watch

Woman’s post on liquid bindi hits people hard with nostalgia. Seen tweet yet?

Assam Police’s advisory with ‘Jal lijiye’ meme twist makes people chuckle

Elephant takes ‘lazy approach’ while drinking water. ‘Genius,’ say people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Bicycle Day
Monsoon
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP