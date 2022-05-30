Bobby Deol shares unseen photo with wife Tania on 26th wedding anniversary, fans say 'what a couple'

Actor Bobby Deol and wife Tania Deol celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary on Monday. The couple married in 1996, and welcomed their first child together, Aryaman Deol, in 2001. Their son Dharam Deol was born in 2004. Completing 26 years of togetherness, Bobby shared an adorable picture on Instagram of him with Tania. (Also read: Bobby Deol says father Dharmendra once told him ‘I will not get work after 70’: He's 86 now and 'still working')

In the picture, Bobby and Tania are seen in a candid moment at a restaurant. While Bobby is seen in a casual green T-shirt, Tania was dressed in a floral outfit. She appears to have a surprised expression in the picture, as Bobby leans in to kiss her cheek. Sharing the picture, Bobby wrote in the caption, “My lifeline” with a heart emoji.

Reacting to the post, fans are showering wishes in the comment section. Joining them was actor Chunky Panday, who commented, “Happy Happy Anniversary dear Tania and Bobby.” Others such as Huma Qureshi, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Addhyayan Suman and Seema Khan too wished the couple. One fan commented on the photo, ‘beautiful’. Another fan wrote, “What a couple.” One Instagram user also commented, “Both of you looking so Romantic.”

Bobby Deol is the son of veteran actor Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. He made his acting debut in 1995 with Barsaat. He later appeared in films like Gupt, Soldier, Badal, Bichhoo, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, Ajnabee, and Humraaz, among others.

He was last seen in the 2022 film, Love Hostel alongside Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey. He is currently gearing up for season three of filmmaker Prakash Jha’s hit series Aashram. It will release on June 3 on MX Player.

Talking about Aashram, Bobby had previously said, “I am thrilled to work with Prakash Jha and MX Player once again. Prakashji’s narrative of Aashram got me to sign it and this will always be a cherished project. The character keeps evolving in each season and it's shades in Season 3 are one that's going to keep viewers at the edge of their seats. Aashram is a powerful and captivating series which has given me the experience of a lifetime."

