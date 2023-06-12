Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and Abhay Deol reunite at Karan Deol's pre-wedding party in Mumbai. Watch

Actor Karan Deol, son of Sunny Deol is holding a pre-wedding party on Monday evening in Mumbai. Visuals from the event have surfaced online. From Deol family members to their close friends, several guests were seen arriving at the venue. The groom-to-be and bride-to-be are also expected to make a joint appearance in front of the media. Also read: Karan Deol spotted with fiance Drisha Acharya in Mumbai for the first time

Karan Deol's pre-wedding festivity

Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and Abhay Deol attend Karan Deol's pre-wedding festivity. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)(Varinder Chawla)

A video from the venue captures Sunny Deol greeting guests with folded hands. The venue has been decked up with yellow lights and yellow flowers hanging from ceilings. Security has been seemingly tightened as well.

Abhay Deol, Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol's rare appearance

Meanwhile, the Deol brother reunited for the celebration. Actors Abhay Deol, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol marked a rare appearance together and posed for paparazzi outside the venue. While Sunny wore a blue shirt with denim pants, Bobby looked handsome in a white shirt and black trousers. Abhay looked casual in a black t-shirt with a green vest and pants.

Karan Deol's wedding

Reportedly, the family are celebrating Karan's Roka. Karan got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya a few months ago in a private ceremony. Their wedding will reportedly take place between June 16-18. Sources claimed to Hindustan Times previously that they have locked Mumbai's Taj Lands End in Bandra as their wedding venue.

Karan Deol has been dating Drisha for many years and are said to be childhood sweethearts. She is reportedly the great-granddaughter of acclaimed filmmaker Bimal Roy and is based in Dubai, where she works as a manager at a travel agency. In May, the couple were snapped out and about in Mumbai. It was one of their rare public appearances.

Who is Karan Deol?

Karan is the first child of Sunny Deol and his wife Pooja Deol. He also has a brother, Rajveer Deol. Karan started his career in the industry as an assistant director on Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 and has rapped in a Diljit Dosanjh song in the film. Karan made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and will be next seen in Apne 2. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film will also star Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

