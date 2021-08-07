Bollywood cheers for Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold medal at Tokyo Olympics: ‘More power to you’

Neeraj Chopra created history on Saturday as he won the gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics in the men’s javelin throw event. Several Bollywood stars, from Akshay Kumar to Taapsee Pannu, shared congratulatory messages for him.

With his win, Neeraj Chopra became the first athlete from India to win a track-and-field medal in the Olympics, with a throw of 87.58 m in the second round. The 23-year-old is also the second Indian to win an Olympic gold medal in an individual sport after shooter Abhinav Bindra.

Ajay Devgn wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations Neeraj Chopra on your win at the Tokyo Olympics. More power to you! You’ve made your parents & India proud. Can’t tell you how happy I am. This is awesome. #NeerajChopra #TokyoOlympics.”

Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham called Neeraj’s achievement ‘historic’. Akshay Kumar wrote, “It’s a GOLD. Heartiest Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on creating history. You’re responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done #NeerajChopra! #Tokyo2020.”

Taapsee Pannu tweeted, “It’s a gold!!!!!!! I am jumping with Joy!!!! This young man Neeraj Chopra has created history!!!!!!!” Diana Penty wrote, “The man with a GOLDen arm!! Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1. Superrrr proud and happy!”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind also lauded Neeraj Chopra. “Unprecedented win by Neeraj Chopra! Your javelin gold breaks barriers and creates history. You bring home first ever track and field medal to India in your first Olympics. Your feat will inspire our youth. India is elated! Heartiest congratulations!,” President Kovind wrote on Twitter.

“History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020,” PM Modi tweeted.