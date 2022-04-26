Bollywood film Love In Ukraine director says Ukrainian lead actor stuck in conflict zone, three actors missing

Filmmaker Nitin Gupta has said that three actors of his upcoming fim, Love In Ukraine, have gone missing and his lead actor, Lizabeta, is stuck at the Ukraine border. Major portion of the film was shot in Ukraine before the Russia-Ukraine conflict started. Earlier, filmmaker SS Rajamouli had also stated that the team of his recent release RRR was trying to ensure the safety of its crew from Ukraine. The Telugu film had shot a song and some key sequences in the country. Also read: SS Rajamouli remembers shooting RRR's Naatu Naatu song in Ukraine: ‘Been enquiring about people who worked with us’

Even as the war continues, patchwork on the film was being shot in Ukraine, Nitin has said in a new interview. Vipin Kaushik plays the lead role opposite Lizabeta in the film that also features Ukrainian actors N.K.G, Mikhael Striga, Lolita Zhuravlova, Roman Batrin, Ruslan Seferov, Oles Dmitrenco, Irma Balan, Konstantin Shiryaev, Vladimir Didenco and Sergey Pschenichniy.

"The entire crew of Love In Ukraine was in Ukraine before the war began. Most of our actors were local, and we are unable to contact three of them now. Liza, who is also from Ukraine, is stuck somewhere at the Ukraine border and efforts are being made to bring her to India for the film promotions," Nitin told Dainik Bhaskar.

He added, “President Volodymyr Zelensky helped us a lot when we shot the film in Ukraine. Conditions were worsening and it getting clearer that a war with Russia was just round the corner. However, we continued to get the best of security and management for our shooting.” Nitin also said that the original plan was to shoot some portions in Russia as well but the schedule was affected due to the war.

The film was shot in various places, including Kyiv City Centre. The film traces the story of an Indian Student who falls in love with a Russian girl. The girl is set to be marry into a Mafia family.

As an ANI report, Love In Ukraine is likely to get a free release in Ukraine, as a sign of love and solidarity from Indian filmmakers to the people of the country. The film will be released by Vivek Films Production house and will hit the theatre on May 27.

