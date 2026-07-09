Bollywood Report Card 2026: Dhurandhar 2 out-earned all of Bollywood combined, how Aditya Dhar saved Hindi cinema

The start of 2026 was prolific for Hindi cinema. The biggest movie production industry in the world saw 105 films released in theatres in the first six months of the year. Between January 1 and June 30, over 100 films tried their luck with the audiences in the theatres. After a strong 2025, this year was touted as the one to watch. And the first quarter itself gave Bollywood its highlight for the year. Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge broke every box office record conceivable during its run to ₹1000 crore in India, the first for a Bollywood film.

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge alone accounted for over half of all the box office earnings of Bollywood in 2026.

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But Dhurandhar 2’s manic run isn’t just the highlight of Hindi cinema’s report card for the first half of 2026. It is the entire story. Never has a film dominated the industry to this extent before. In all years since detailed box office records began to be maintained, multiple films have propped up the industry, sharing the load of sustaining Bollywood. But so far this year, it has been all Dhurandhar 2. The film alone earned more - in both India and overseas - than the other 104 films combined. It sold more tickets worldwide than over 100 other films put together, and quite honestly, single-handedly ensured that 2026 isn’t all doom and gloom for Hindi cinema.

How Dhurandhar 2 saved Bollywood’s 2026

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{{^usCountry}} The 105 Hindi films that released in the first six months of 2026 had a combined domestic net collection of ₹2436 crore, averaging ₹23 crore per film. Interestingly, Dhurandhar 2 accounted for ₹1149 crore, or 47% of the total. Remove that, and the average collection for Bollywood in 2026 drops to ₹12 crore per film, a dismal figure. Despite not finding a release in the Gulf countries and Pakistan - major markets for Indian films - Dhurandhar 2 had a stellar run overseas. It minted $46 million outside India, almost 60% of Bollywood’s total overseas collections in 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 105 Hindi films that released in the first six months of 2026 had a combined domestic net collection of ₹2436 crore, averaging ₹23 crore per film. Interestingly, Dhurandhar 2 accounted for ₹1149 crore, or 47% of the total. Remove that, and the average collection for Bollywood in 2026 drops to ₹12 crore per film, a dismal figure. Despite not finding a release in the Gulf countries and Pakistan - major markets for Indian films - Dhurandhar 2 had a stellar run overseas. It minted $46 million outside India, almost 60% of Bollywood’s total overseas collections in 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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Estimates are difficult, but trade insiders say that Hindi films sold around 11 crore tickets in India in the first half of 2026. Of this, 5 crore came from Dhurandhar 2 alone. This sort of sweeping domination is almost unheard of, the kind of carry jobs that Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have done for Indian teams, but not films.

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The picture becomes even more one-sided once you take the worldwide collection into account. Dhurandhar 2 grossed a staggering ₹1813 crore worldwide, having become the first Hindi film to earn ₹1000 crore net in India. The 104 other films that released in the year had a combined box office gross of ₹1789 crore, full ₹24 crore less than Dhurandhar 2. The Ranveer Singh-starrer out-earned the entirety of Hindi cinema on its own, despite premium ticket prices and an adults-only tag, both of which limited its scope of audience.

If you remove Dhurandhar 2’s figures from Bollywood’s collections this year, the average overseas collection drops from $750K to $310K and the average worldwide gross from ₹34 crore to ₹17 crore. Since the pandemic, Hindi cinema has not averaged below ₹30 crore for a year. Dhurandhar 2 single-handedly ensured that it didn’t in 2026 as well.

Return of the word-of-mouth

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But even as Dhurandhar 2 accounted for the majority of Hindi cinema’s box office collections in the first half of 2026, there were a few other promising developments. Not the least of which was the return of word-of-mouth. Since the pandemic, very few films from Hindi cinema have managed to turn the tide at the box office. This was a common occurrence before the pandemic, when good word-of-mouth helped films to overcome low openings. Films like Raazi and Andhadhun became hits despite slow starts.

The highest-grossing Hindi films of 2026.

But after Covid-19, things became dependent (a bit too much) on the opening weekend. And while films with political leanings, such as The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story, still showed day-on-day growth, the reason was more socio-political than cinematic there. It was Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga that changed things in 2026. For a film that earned just over ₹1 crore on its first day, it has done exceedingly well, closing in on ₹100 crore worldwide. It was the power of word-of-mouth which returned to Bollywood, much belatedly in 2026.

Rom-com returns to the fore

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In the top 10 highest grossers from Hindi cinema in 2026 so far, two are comedies, one a romance drama, and two romantic comedies. It may not signal an emphatic return of the two genres, but romance and comedy are definitely pulling crowds again. Bhooth Bangla and Welcome to the Jungle’s success may not be novel, given that Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Housefull did the same last year, but Cocktail 2's gross of over ₹140 crore worldwide (despite largely negative reviews) shows the audience still has an appetite for feel-good films. Even Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do managed worldwide hauls of ₹76 crore and ₹68 crore, respectively.

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That these films managed to do this despite bad reviews should show Bollywood how much potential they have if they actually make good, feel-good films that audiences want.