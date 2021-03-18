Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bollywood wives Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan are living fabulous lives in the Maldives. See pics
bollywood

Bollywood wives Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan are living fabulous lives in the Maldives. See pics

Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor are is Maldives. They have shared fresh pictures from their vacation in the tropical country. See them here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:40 PM IST
Maheep Kapoor shared fresh pictures from the tropical paradise.

One half of the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, are having a wonderful time in Maldives. They posted fresh pictures and video from their tropical holiday.

Sharing her lot of pictures, Maheep wrote: "So grateful to be here with my son & my friends." The ladies are at a resort called Angsana Velavaru. The pictures show them in beach wear, with Maheep choosing to go a bit more modest. Seema shared a video of them together as they headed for the beach and wrote: "We’re having a fabulous time!!"

Also accompanying Maheep is her son, Jahaan Kapoor. All their industry friends reacted to the pictures shared by Maheep. Designer Manish Malhotra, fitness enthusiast and Ananya Panday's aunt Deanne Panday, singer Kanika Kapoor and producer Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda Khan appreciated the pictures.

As wives of actors Sanjay Kapoor and Sohail Khan, both hailing from wealthy Bollywood families, Maheep and Seema were seen in pictures and videos about stars but were never in focus. All that changed when Karan Johar produced Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives released on Netflix. The show also featured Bhavana Panday, wife of actor Chunky Panday and mother of actor Ananya Panday and 90s star Neelam Kothari Sonii, now a jewellery designer.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra mirrors Saina Nehwal in new pics, Twitter can't get over how distractingly big her fake mole is

Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review had said: "The biggest problem is the self-serious tone the show has adopted. In the initial episodes, while introductions are made and the mood is set, Fabulous Lives is at its most entertaining. Sanjay Kapoor gives you genuine fish-out-of-water moments as the desi dad takes his daughter, Shanaya, to the prestigious and pretentious Le Bal, among the Parisian elite. Karan Johar comes in with the fireworks, striking the match that lights the first and only fight of the entire season. With not enough organic fights, makers resort to cooking some up."

The show was a major success in India.

