Seema Khan arrives with good friend Maheep Kapoor.(Varinder Chawla)
Bollywood Wives Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Neelam Kothari attend Seema Khan's birthday bash, Malaika Arora joins too

  • The entire team of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives including Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and producer Karan Johar came together for Seema Khan's birthday bash. Other celebs joined them too.
By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:22 AM IST

A host of Bollywood A-listers came together to attend Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Seema Khan's birthday bash. It was held at her brother Bunty Sajdeh's home in Mumbai. He is the owner of talent management firm, Cornerstone Sport & Entertainment.

Neelam and Malaika at the bash.
Spotted at the do were all the stars of Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives -- Neelam Kothari Soni, Bhavana Panday and Maheep Kapoor. Also seen was Malaika Arora, who is also Seema's former sister-in-law. Karan Johar, the producer of the show, was also present at the bash. Actor Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak were also seen.


Also seen at the party were actor Chunky Panday, husband of Bhavana and father of actor Ananya Panday. Maheep's actor husband Sanjay Kapoor was spotted. Designer Manish Malhotra made his presence felt.

Seema with Maheep at the bash.
The generation of young celebrities showed up too- Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor landed up at the bash. Also seen was Seema and actor Sohail Khan's young son Nirvaan and Malaika and actor-producer Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan.

Sanjay Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi at the bash.(Varinder Chawla)
Seema and the rest of the Fabulous Lives girls became hugely popular after the success of their Netflix show. A second season is currently in production.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khans son Arhaan at the bash.
The Hindustan Times review for the show said: "The biggest problem is the self-serious tone the show has adopted. In the initial episodes, while introductions are made and the mood is set, Fabulous Lives is at its most entertaining. Sanjay Kapoor gives you genuine fish-out-of-water moments as the desi dad takes his daughter, Shanaya, to the prestigious and pretentious Le Bal, among the Parisian elite. Karan Johar comes in with the fireworks, striking the match that lights the first and only fight of the entire season. With not enough organic fights, makers resort to cooking some up."


(All pictures by Varinder Chawla)

