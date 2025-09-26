Bollywood's 'biggest celeb' has 1500 cr brand value: How star with no hit in years beat Shah Rukh, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir

Financial and risk advisory firm Kroll came out with its annual list of the biggest celebrity brands recently. The company's list of Celebrity Brand Valuation 2024 once again saw cricketer Virat Kohli sitting atop with an estimated brand value of $231 million ( ₹2000 crore). But apart from Kohli, the top 10 was dominated by film stars, almost all from the Hindi film industry. And on top of that list is a young actor whose box office fortunes have fluctuated, but brand value has climbed steadily. Bollywood's biggest celeb has a brand value of over ₹ 1500 crore.

Bollywood's biggest brand

According to Kroll's list, actor Ranveer Singh has the highest brand value among all the actors in India, at $170.7 million (over ₹1500 crore). He sits only behind Kohli in the list, and ahead of heavyweights like Shah Rukh Khan ($145.7 million), Alia Bhatt ($116.4 million), Akshay Kumar ($108 million), and wife Deepika Padukone ($102.9 million). Other actors have all brand values less than $100 million, according to Kroll's list.

Ranveer Singh's box office and brand value

Ranveer was at number 2 overall and number 1 among actors in last year's list as well. This emphasises how he has been a big puller at the market over the years, and among the top names for endorsements across India. This is despite the fact that his films have had mixed fortunes at the box office of late. After a great run in the mid-2010s, Ranveer's fortunes turned for the worse during the pandemic. 83 did not work as expected, while Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordaar were monumental failures. His only success post-2020 has been Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which was two years ago. His last solo hit - Gully Boy - was in 2019.

But that has not deterred brand Ranveer Singh. The actor has over a dozen brands in his kitty right now, ranging from food brands like Chings and Nutella to travel brands like MakeMyTrip. He is also a brand ambassador of luxury brands such as Tiffany and Ducati, while also being the face of everyman consumer brands like Britannia, Meesho, and Zomato. This diversity and popularity have allowed Ranveer to remain not just relevant but in-demand despite fluctuating box office fortunes. However, Kroll noted that his brand value has seen a decline in 2024.

Ranveer Singh's upcoming film

The actor would hope that next year would be different. He is closing out the year with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, an espionage thriller which sees him in a rugged action avatar after years. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna, alongside Sara Arjun. It releases in theatres on 5 December.