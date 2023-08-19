Pyaar kiya toh darna kya: The Bollywood edit

Khullam khulla pyaar karenge seems to be the mood in Bollywood, with several ‘rumoured’ couples making their relationship in some way or the other. They might be tight-lipped when asked, but Bollywood’s new lovebirds are not hesitant to own their love. From going no dates and getaways to indulging in social media mushniess, these couples are doing it all. Check out:

Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday walked as showstoppers for designer Manish Malhotra.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari

Rumours of them dating have been doing the rounds since last year. But, the recent pap spottings seem to have added fuel to the fire. In July, a source told a portal, “Ibrahim and Palak have got the green signal from their respective parents to date.” Palak, daughter of actor Shweta Tiwari, and Ibrahim, son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, attended filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyanhs engagement bas two weeks ago. Prior to that, they also got papped arriving for Satya Prem Ki Katha, though in separate cars. What caught everyone’s eye was the fact that Ibrahim walked out of the theatre after the film holding the same jacket that Palak was wearing.

Bhumi Pednekar and Yash Kataria

Rumours of actor Bhumi Pednekar dating builder Yash Kataria began after a video of them, supposedly kissing, while exiting Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding reception in Mumbai in February this year, surfaced. Last month, they were clicked on a dinner date, and have been spotted at the airport together as well. To top it all, Bhumi posted a birthday wish to Yash on Thursday, August 17, calling him the “OG King”.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda

The hints have been around since 2022, but actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and entrepreneur-podcaster Navya Naveli Nanda have been spotted together a lot in the last few months. In June, the two walked out of Mumbai airport together, twinning in white. They have also been photographed on movie and dinner dates in the city.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday

The actor-couple has not denied nor accepted their relationship, but pictures from their European escapade in July are enough to put rumours to rest. In one of the picture that surfaced online, Aditya Roy Kapur is seen hugging Ananya Panday, while in another, they are deeply engrossed in a conversation at a restaurant in Spain. They were also spotted on a movie date in Mumbai.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

The actors, who starred in Double XL (2022), have reportedly been dating since 2019, but kept mum about it. However, their social media interactions are enough to confirm the romance. On Sonakshi Sinha’s 36th birthday in June, Zaheer Iqbal wrote in an Insta post: “May you always live the mermaid life. Always be happy. I love you.”

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya

Rumours of actor Janhvi Kapoor dating Shikhar Pahariya, grandson of former Maharashtra CM Sushil Kumar Shinde, started in 2022. While they have not gone on record to confirm the relationship, pap spottings seem to do the job! Not only have they penned birthday posts for each other on Instagram, the two were papped at Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh this April. The same month, Shikhar reacted to Janhvi’s photo with heart and heart-eye emojis, the actor shared a special birthday message for him, writing, “Happy Birthday Shikhu”.

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda

Several reports indicate that Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda got close while shooting for web film, The Archies, last year. And their recent interactions in public highlight that. In fact, in a recent video, Agastya was seen blowing a kiss to Suhana while he escorted her to her car at Tania Shroff’s birthday bash in March this year.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

The actors have been spotted together at many events and in public. They have even posted pictures of them together on their social media which has led the fans to believe that the rumours of them being together are true. However, they have never spoken about their relationship to the media. Rumours of their dating first surfaced last year due to their time spent together on the sets of their film, Maha Samudram.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody

Actor Shraddha Kapoor was recently seen in Mumbai with her rumoured boyfriend, Rahul Mody, as they met for a dinner date . They were papped post a dinner rendezvous in Mumbai on July 3, making the fans go in frenzy about her new relationship. Rahul was the writer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and it is believed they got close while working on the film.

