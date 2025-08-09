Search
Bollywood's Raksha Bandhan roundup: Here's how Kapoors, Khans and all the rest celebrated sibling love

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Updated on: Aug 09, 2025 06:29 pm IST

Bollywood stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan by sharing heartfelt messages and memories with their siblings, highlighting their strong familial bonds and love.

Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is one of India’s most cherished festivals, celebrating the bond between siblings. This year, Bollywood stars joined in the festivities, sharing heartwarming pictures and messages with their brothers and sisters.

Arjun Kapoor has shared a special post for his sisters.
Arjun Kapoor has shared a special post for his sisters.

Raksha Bandhan posts from Kapoors

Arjun Kapoor penned an affectionate note for his six sisters — Anshula, Janhvi, Khushi, and others — along with a collage of their memories together. “Six times the drama, chaos, fights, and banter… but also immeasurable love. Happy Raksha Bandhan,” he wrote.

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, posted unseen photos of the duo in traditional attire and wished him a “Happy Rakhi.” Aparshakti Khurana shared an old picture with his siblings, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Annie Khurana, and Fairy Khurana, captioned with warm greetings.

From 90s stars

Shilpa Shetty celebrated with her sister Shamita, posting a carousel of pictures and calling their bond “Tunki Munki – Sister Act.” Ahaan Panday’s sister, Alanna, shared a wedding video with her “little brother” and sent him love, while Ananya Panday also extended wishes to Ahaan.

Raksha Bandhan posts from celebrities.
Raksha Bandhan posts from celebrities.

Suniel Shetty expressed gratitude for his sisters, calling them his “strength, love, and grounding.” Sanjay Dutt too shared an emotional note for Priya and Namrata, describing them as his “biggest blessing.”

Rhea Chakraborty marked the occasion with a loving message for her younger brother, Showik. Other sibling duos known for their strong bond — such as Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem, Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan, and Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda — also celebrated Raksha Bandhan in their own special ways.

