Boman Irani: Thankful for a busy year, have no regrets

Reflecting on the year gone by, actor Boman Irani says he has no regrets at all and has only gratitude for back-to-back big screen releases and his OTT debut. “I am thankful for all the projects that I got this year. Masoom was a big hype for me as an actor, followed by Jayeshbhai Jordaar and of course Uunchai, the crowning glory.”

The actor who turned 63 yesterday, shares a peek into his celebrations. “About 150 people from my screen writing classes, sang songs and recited poems they had written for me, in an online meet. It was very touching. Everyone laughed and cried, and I tried not to cry along with them! Later in the evening, my close friends came to visit as I was home for birthday this year. Also, boys from Don Bosco shelter home, joined me for a cute little celebration at my place,” he shares.

Adding more, Irani says that there are many people in his life, who make him feel special. “I am surrounded by people who love and care for me. When I am with family, they plan some or the other surprise for me. There are people from across the globe, who I have never met and may not be able to do so in my life time, but they do really sweet things for me. I can’t help but feel privileged. To me, there is nothing more humbling than this and I can never disregard it,” says the actor.

However, he is quick to add that he also cares for people around him, but is lazy when it comes to expressing. “When people go out of the way to make me feel special, I hold them in highest regards,” he adds.

When asked about his approach towards life, Irani says he takes it as it comes. “I am a person who always looks at everything in a positive light. If things are going down, they will only get better after, because there is no other way to go. Everything comes in waves — life, relationship. You either have to ride it or get buried under it. And I refuse to get buried,” he concludes.

