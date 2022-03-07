Boney Kapoor calls South films wholesome ‘thali’, says Bollywood is like ‘McDonalds where you get only what you order'

Filmmaker and producer Boney Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his Tamil film Valimai that has already entered the ₹200 crore club. The Ajith Kumar starrer was released on February 24, 2022. In a new interview, Boney has talked about the differences in the Bollywood and South Indian film industry. (Also Read: Boney Kapoor reveals Jeetendra, Shashi Kapoor visited Mr India sets ‘to witness madness' of crew, but left impressed)

Boney next Tamil project, which also stars Ajith in the lead role, is all set to go on floors from March 9. This will be Boney's third collaboration with Ajith after Valimai and Nerkonda Paarvai.

In an interview with Firstpost, Boney compared Bollywood to South Indian film industry. He said, “Today, some of the Mumbai filmmakers serve McDonalds, KFC, pizza where you get only what you order, whereas, the South offers you thali with roti, dal-chawal, sabzi, chicken. It is a mix of everything. That is what the audience wants, a bit of everything, and everything should gel together. The world that the South Indian makers create is something accepted and liked by most."

He further revealed how producers mint more money with South Indian films. He said, “During one particular sequence in Wanted, where Salman (Khan) is bashing 16 people, I went up to Prabhu Deva and action director Vijayan, and asked them how he is fighting so many people and he has no sweat on his face, he doesn’t get hurt. They tell me that our heroes don’t get hurt, our heroes don’t sweat, and therefore they are heroes. South industry believes in heroes, and also content wise, they have been richer. In Mumbai, we have only two to three producers who are successful but they have not even made a fraction of money what South producers have made." Also Read: Boney Kapoor on shooting amid the pandemic: It’s good to know what happens on the other side of the camera

Boney is also set to make his acting debut with Luv Ranjan's film, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. In the film, Boney will be seen playing the role of Ranbir's father.

