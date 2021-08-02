Boney Kapoor on shooting amid the pandemic: It’s good to know what happens on the other side of the camera

Boney Kapoor is among the busiest filmmakers today, and also set to appear in his first full-fledged role as an actor for the first time. The producer-actor recently came to Delhi to shoot for his upcoming film with director Luv Ranjan, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia.

Asked how was it, facing the camera and that too amid a pandemic, he tells us, “It’s good to know what happens on the other side of the camera (laughs). I’m quite enjoying it. It’s a happy atmosphere on set, and it’s with Dimple, a person I’ve known for a long time. In fact, even before she started shooting for Bobby. I’ve been Chintu’s (late Rishi Kapoor) friend, and seen Ranbir grow. I didn’t interact with him much, and the same with Shraddha. Her father Shakti has worked in a couple of my films.”

Talking of the working amid the pandemic, The 65-year-old adds that one has to live with this kind of a situation, which is unravelling around us.

“I don’t know… this fear of corona, or Covid-19 as you call it. There has been a first, then second wave, and the fear of the third wave. One has got to get used to living with safety in mind. What the pandemic has brought about, this is going to be something which will discipline the normal life of people also,” opines Kapoor.

He further says that the precautions will be followed in the future not just for Covid-19, but will stay good for any time.

That said, the filmmaker asserts that the economy has to be revitalised, too. As a producer, he has five films on floors right now, all on pause.

“I just restarted a Tamil film, just 10 days of shoot is left. I have another Hindi film starting with my daughter Janhvi. Then another film with Ajith. Too many things are lined up, and they can’t be kept on pause for a long time. One has got to get used to this kind of life, keeping the safety factors in mind,” he ends.