Boney Kapoor confirms he is playing Ranbir Kapoor’s father in Luv Ranjan’s film, says son Arjun ‘persuaded’ him to do it

Boney Kapoor confirmed that he is making his debut as an actor with Luv Ranjan's next, in which he will play Ranbir Kapoor's father.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 01:20 PM IST
Boney Kapoor will be making his acting debut in Luv Ranjan's next.

After a cameo appearance in Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK vs AK, producer Boney Kapoor is all set to take up a full-fledged role in Luv Ranjan’s romantic drama, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. Boney, who will play Ranbir’s father in the film, said that he was persuaded by son Arjun Kapoor to take up the offer.

Boney said that when the script was being written, Luv and his team wanted the character of Ranbir's father to be 'somebody like Boney Kapoor', and offered him the role. However, he initially turned it down as he was busy with his production ventures.

After Luv watched AK vs AK last month, he approached Boney once more. “Luv insisted I do the role. He reached out to Arjun, who persuaded me for it. While the team will be shooting at a stretch in Delhi, they have given me the liberty to fly down to Mumbai and attend to my productions,” Boney told Mid-Day in an interview. He will join Ranbir and Shraddha in the capital this week to shoot for the film.

Also read: Ajay Devgn asks Kapil Sharma what wife Ginni Chatrath feels about him flirting with guests on his show

Boney said that he is not nervous about being in front of the camera. “I don't have butterflies in my stomach. I have been calm during life's ups and downs, so why should I feel apprehensive now?,” he said.

Luv is best known as the director of the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which catapulted Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha to stardom. He also produced De De Pyaar De, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh.

Boney, meanwhile, has a number of projects in the pipeline. His production ventures include the sports drama Maidaan, Tamil film Valimai, Telugu film Vakeel Saab and Ali Abbas Zafar’s Mr India trilogy.

