Boney Kapoor opens up about claims of killing Sridevi: ‘Got clean chit from Dubai police, took lie detector tests’

Boney Kapoor opened up about Sridevi's death for the first time and answered claims of him behind her death. In an interview with The New Indian, Boney asserted that Sridevi's death wasn't natural, but accidental. He said that he went through all sorts of tests during her death probe by Dubai police and said he was informed that there was a lot of pressure on the case from Indian media. Boney Kapoor talked about Sridevi's death in Dubai.

Boney Kapoor on Sridevi's death

When asked about accusations against him, Boney said, “It was not a natural death; it was an accidental death. I had decided not to speak about it because I spoke about it for almost 24 or 48 hours together when I was being investigated and interrogated. That is how I got a clean chit from the Dubai police. In fact, the officers said we had to go through this because there was a lot of pressure from Indian media. Well, I said I have nothing more to say than what I have been saying. And they discovered there was no foul play. I went through all the tests, including lie detector tests and all those things. And then, of course, the report which came clearly stated it was accidental death by drowning.”

Boney Kapoor on Sridevi's diet

Boney went on to talk about Sridevi's health which he said was influenced by her crash diets. He said that their family physician always advised Sridevi against her strict diet. “She often used to starve; she wanted to look good,” he said. The filmmaker paused and explained how one tends to look ‘broader and bigger’ in camera.

“She would make sure that she is chiselled and in good shape, so that on-screen, she looks good,” Boney said. He said Sridevi had come down to 46-47 kgs in past and cited examples of films like English Vinglish. He said Sridevi used to avoid salt.

Boney Kapoor: Sridevi had blackouts, low blood pressure issues and severe diet

“From the time she was married to me, she had blackouts on a couple of occasions, and the doctor kept on saying she had a low BP issue, don't get into this severe diet where you avoid salt." “It was unfortunate. Later when she passed away. Nagarjuna had come home to offer his condolences, and he told me that during one of her movies, she was again on a crash diet, and that’s how she fell in the bathroom and broke her teeth,” he also said.

Boney claimed that he got to know about her habit of following strict diets after they got married and said that he always urged their physician to tell her to include salt. He said that Sridevi would always request for salt-free foods even when they were out for dinner. “Unfortunately, she didn’t take this seriously, and he also thought maybe it can’t be this serious until the incident happened," he added.

Sridevi died after drowning in a bathtub of a Dubai hotel in 2018, as per reports. She was in Dubai with her family to attend a wedding. The actor is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

