Sridevi wanted to ‘age gracefully’, said seeing her kids happy was her instant mood-lifter

Sridevi would have been celebrating her 55th birthday on Sunday had she not left the world so early. The legendary actor had once told AsiaSpa magazine that she believed in aging gracefully. She died in 2018, after ruling Indian cinema as the ‘first female superstar’. Also read: Boney Kapoor remembers Sridevi on 27th wedding anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend Shikhar sends love Remembering Sridevi on her 55th birth anniversary.

Sridevi on ageing, fitness and beauty

Sridevi had told the magazine in a 2011 interview that she had not done anything specific to confront ageing and was “just going with the flow”. She had said “glowing with happiness” is what true beauty means to her and “being in a positive and happy frame of mind” was her definition of wellness. She had revealed that her fitness regime included playing outdoor games like tennis with her children, doing power yoga, jogging eating right food at the right time and drinking lots of water.

Sridevi loved spending time with her kids

Sridevi is survived by her filmmaker husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi Kapoor, 26, and Khushi Kapoor, 22, both of whom are now actors. During that interview, several of her answers had the mention of her kids as the actor was very close to her husband and daughters. On being asked about her instant mood-lifter, she had replied, “Seeing my children happy.” On how she likes to de-stress after a long day at work, she had said, “Enjoying a movie with my husband and my kids.”

Life after Sridevi's death

Sridevi had died days before the debut of daughter Janhvi Kapoor in 2018 with the film Dhadak. Remembering her on Mother's Day in May, she shared a memorable picture with Sridevi on Instagram and wrote, “Running out of pictures but never out of memories. The best mumma in the world. You keep me going always. I miss you.”

Now Khushi Kapoor is set to mark her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. She is in the role of Betty Cooper in the film which would also mark the debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan.

In June, Boney Kapoor too shared a picture of Sridevi on his Instagram and wrote, “Missing you every day , every hour, every second, yet can’t believe you are not around.” Sridevi was last seen on the silver screen in a cameo in 2018 film Zero, which released months after her death.

