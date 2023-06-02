Boney Kapoor remembers Sridevi on 27th wedding anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend Shikhar sends love

Film producer Boney Kapoor has shared a small but touching post on the occasion of his and late wife Sridevi's 27th wedding anniversary. He mentioned the exact date, year and venue of their wedding venue along with a lovely picture from their vacation in Venice. The picture shows both of them smiling for the camera, twinning in black jackets during their boat ride in Venice. Also read: Boney Kapoor says he and Sridevi never thought Khushi Kapoor would join films: 'Did not expect anything' Sridevi and Boney Kapoor during one of their vacations abroad.

Boney Kapoor's wedding anniversary post

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Boney Kapoor simply wrote, “1996 2nd June we got married in Shirdi, today we complete 27yrs.” Designer Manish Malhotra and many others dropped heart emojis in reaction to the post. Shikhar Pahariya, who seems to have reunited with Boney's actor daughter Janhvi Kapoor after a breakup few years ago, also dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.

Boney Kapoor shared a memorable pic with Sridevi.

One of Sridevi's fan pages wrote, “She's always with you.” Another said, “She will always be in my heart.” One more fan commented, “Just relive the moments spent together. That's all we can do to keep the departed soul alive within us.”

Boney Kapoor's family

Sridevi had died in February 2018 in UAE after attending a family wedding. She was Boney's second wife. They have two daughters, Janhvi, 26, and Khushi Kapoor, 22. Boney's first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor had died of cancer in 2012. They have a son, actor Arjun Kapoor, 37, and daughter, Anshula Kapoor, 32. After Sridevi's death, Boney has found support in his four kids who are now very close to each other.

Boney Kapoor on missing Sridevi

In 2019, Boney had opened up about how Sridevi's absence can never be filled. He had said, “Today this vacuum, this void cannot be replaced but the good wishes and the goodwill that she has left behind is something that we can live with... She is with me, in my memories...with my children. I feel the loss of her every second of my life, not just me even my children do. This is something that we have to live with. Unfortunately, she was snatched away from us sooner than anybody expected.”

