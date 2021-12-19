Boney Kapoor revisits his Alaska trip with Sridevi; Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor react

Boney Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture with his late wife Sridevi. The producer, who married Sridevi in 1996, shared a picture from their Alaska trip in 1998.

In the picture, Boney and Sridevi were seen sharing a candid moment. Both were dressed in black coats and sharing a laugh while the picture was taken. He shared the picture with the caption, “Alaska 1998.” The same picture was shared by Sridevi on her Instagram account in November 2016.

The couple's daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor showed their love to the picture by liking it. Fans took to the comments section and showered them with love by dropping heart emojis.

However, a curious fan also wondered if the picture was taken when Sridevi was shooting for Pukar. The 2000 film, starring Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in the lead, was co-produced by Boney Kapoor. The film's song Kismat Se Tum Jo Mile Ho was shot in Alaska.

Meanwhile, Boney also shared a bunch of pictures of his children – Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi – and his family, featuring brothers Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, along with their respective wives and children, and called them his wealth and strength. The producer also shared a picture with Sridevi and called her his ‘heart.’

Boney Kapoor was married twice. His first marriage was with Mona Shourie Kapoor, when she was just 19 years old. With her, the producer had Arjun and Anshula. He then married Sridevi.

Sridevi died in 2018, due to a case of accidental drowning. The actor was attending Mohit Marwah's wedding in Dubai. The final rites took place in Mumbai and the family travelled to Rameshwaram, to immerse the ashes.