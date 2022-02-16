Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Boney Kapoor shares Ajith Kumar's look from his next film, fans ask if he is playing a 'negative role'. See pic
bollywood

Boney Kapoor shares Ajith Kumar's look from his next film, fans ask if he is playing a 'negative role'. See pic

Film producer Boney Kapoor shared a picture of Ajith Kumar on Instagram. Fans wanted to know if Ajith will be playing a “negative role” in Boney's next film.
Boney Kapoor and Ajith Kumar to collaborate for the third time.
Published on Feb 16, 2022 01:07 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Producer Boney Kapoor is all set to join hands with Tamil actor Ajith Kumar for the third time. He took to Twitter to share a glimpse of Ajith’s look from their next movie and fans wanted to know if Ajith will be playing a negative character.

Boney forayed into Tamil industry with Bollywood film Pink's remake Nerkonda Paarvai, which starred Ajith in the role originally played by Amitabh Bachchan. Boney currently awaits the release of his second Tamil film Valimai with Ajith. He took to Twitter and wrote: “Prep mode on AK61 (sic)”.

RELATED STORIES

Fans took to the comments section to ask if Ajith was playing a negative character in the yet-untitled film, currently dubbed AK61. One fan asked: “Negative role (sic).” Another fan wrote: “Negative image for negative character (sic).”

The film will be directed by H. Vinoth, who has also collaborated with Boney and Ajith for the third time. Meanwhile, Valimai is slated for release worldwide on February 24. In February last year, Ajith suffered an injury while shooting a bike sequence for Valimai. He was briefly out of action.

“Ajith was shooting for a bike-chase sequence when his vehicle skidded. In the process, he bruised his arms and legs. The actor took a break of about 20 minutes and continued shooting for his portions. Only after he wrapped up the shoot did he go get himself treated,” a source had said.

At a recent award ceremony, Boney revealed that Ajith plays a cop in the film. The film also stars actors Huma Qureshi and Karthikeya.

Read More: Boney Kapoor reveals Jeetendra, Shashi Kapoor visited Mr India sets ‘to witness madness' of crew, but left impressed

Recently, the team of Valimai released a three-minute-long video that promises it will be a big scale action spectacle. From on road chase sequences to stunts atop of a moving bus to action involving sports bikes; the video gives a glimpse of everything.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
boney kapoor throwback picture of boney kapoor ajith kumar amitabh bachchan amitabh bachchan×
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
Bappi Lahiri
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming
UP Election 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP