Boney Kapoor shares unseen romantic pics with Sridevi in her memory: 'Shy introvert…and when she fell in love'

Boney Kapoor went down the memory lane to remember Sridevi on the eve of her death anniversary. The legendary superstar died on February 24 in 2018. Taking to Instagram, he shared their unseen private pictures, candid moments and even a video from an event where he talked about falling in love with her. Also read: Sridevi blushes in traditional saree look as old ad resurfaces, leaves fans mesmerised with her beauty

Sharing the black and white picture which shows Sridevi in a traditional costume, Boney wrote, “My first picture …… 1984”. Sharing another picture which showed Sridevi kissing him on the cheek, Boney wrote, “Just expressing”. Taking to Instagram Stories, Boney also shared an unseen picture of them kissing at home and wrote, "Shy introvert…and when she fell in love."

Boney has been sharing pictures of Sridevi since a few days as he remembered her on five years of her death. Sharing a simple portrait of the actor, he had written, “You left us 5 years back …… your love and memories will keep us going and will remain with us forever….”

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi in happier times.

Boney Kapoor's first pic with Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor shared a picture with Sridevi on Instagram Stories.

Few days ago, Janhvi Kapoor too shared a candid picture of Sridevi and her sitting among the audience at an event. She captioned it, “I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hoping I’m making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do- it starts and ends with you.”

Sridevi died of drowning in a bathtub during her and Boney Kapoor's stay in a Dubai hotel post a wedding in the family. Talking about her untimely death at the age of 54, Boney had said during an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, “When she passed away, when I was in Dubai for those 3-4 days, I had so much urge because I was all alone in distress, tension, anxiety, all those things, that was the only time I felt like smoking. But then I said that the minute she is gone, I want to smoke? If I truly love her, I will not. So I didn’t then and I have not touched… I have never had the urge also."

Sridevi is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and two daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. While Janhvi's debut film Dhadak had released months after her death, Khushi will make her film debut this year with the film The Archies.

