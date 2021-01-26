Boney Kapoor 'upset' about RRR-Maidaan clash, says Ajay Devgn was blindsided

Film producer Boney Kapoor has said that he is 'upset' about the recent announcement that director SS Rajamouli's RRR will be released on October 13, as he had already slotted his film, Maidaan, for a Dussehra release around the same time.

Boney spoke to multiple publications and expressed his frustration at the situation. Both films, incidentally, star Ajay Devgn, who was serving as an intermediary between the two camps.

Boney in an interview to Bollywood Hungama called Rajamouli's move 'unethical'. In a separate interview to The Times of India, the producer said that he will not budge from his originally announced October 15 release date.

He said, "Rajamouli has made a big name for himself after the two Baahubali films he directed. In that context, I wonder why a Rajamouli film, after Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion needs a holiday weekend?" He said that his Maidaan director, Amit Sharma, was 'miffed' about the situation.

Boney said that Ajay had spoken to Rajamouli about averting the possible clash, and that even the actor wasn't made aware of the announcement until a day before it was made. Hence, Boney said, Ajay didn't share the RRR announcement on social media. Boney said that he has no choice but to believe Rajamouli, who told him that the release date 'was not in his hands because he had played no role in this and it is entirely between the RRR producer and distributors'.

Maidaan is a biopic of legendary Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely associated with the golden era of Indian football in 1950s. RRR, meanwhile, is based on the lives of two revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

