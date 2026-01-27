Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Sunny Deol film sails past ₹250 crore; beats Sikandar, Raid 2 lifetime

Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: In just four days of its release, war drama Border 2 has managed to sail past the ₹250 crore mark internationally. The film, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, gained impressively at the box office over the extended Republic Day weekend, building on a positive word of mouth. Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Sunny Deol leads the ensemble in this war drama.

Border 2 box office update Border 2 opened well, earning ₹30 crore net on its first day despite cancellations of several morning shows. Over the next three days, the film registered strong jumps in collection, culminating in a ₹59-crore haul domestically on Republic Day, its fourth day in theatres. The Anurag Singh film has now earned ₹180 crore net ( ₹212.5 crore gross) in India over its extended opening weekend.

Globally, the film has started strongly, hovering around the $4.3 million mark in international territories after Sunday. This takes the film’s global haul to an impressive ₹251 crore after four days.

Border 2 beats Sikandar, Raid 2 Border 2 is only the 7th Hindi film since last year to breach the ₹250-crore mark at the worldwide box office. On Monday, it surpassed the lifetime collections of big films like Salman Khan’s Sikandar ( ₹184 crore) and Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 ( ₹243 crore). The film is now looking at the ₹300-crore mark, which it should reach by Wednesday.