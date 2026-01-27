Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Sunny Deol film sails past ₹250 crore; beats Sikandar, Raid 2 lifetime
Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan's war drama had a bumper Republic Day, minting over ₹59 crore domestically.
Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: In just four days of its release, war drama Border 2 has managed to sail past the ₹250 crore mark internationally. The film, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, gained impressively at the box office over the extended Republic Day weekend, building on a positive word of mouth.
Border 2 box office update
Border 2 opened well, earning ₹30 crore net on its first day despite cancellations of several morning shows. Over the next three days, the film registered strong jumps in collection, culminating in a ₹59-crore haul domestically on Republic Day, its fourth day in theatres. The Anurag Singh film has now earned ₹180 crore net ( ₹212.5 crore gross) in India over its extended opening weekend.
Globally, the film has started strongly, hovering around the $4.3 million mark in international territories after Sunday. This takes the film’s global haul to an impressive ₹251 crore after four days.
Border 2 beats Sikandar, Raid 2
Border 2 is only the 7th Hindi film since last year to breach the ₹250-crore mark at the worldwide box office. On Monday, it surpassed the lifetime collections of big films like Salman Khan’s Sikandar ( ₹184 crore) and Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 ( ₹243 crore). The film is now looking at the ₹300-crore mark, which it should reach by Wednesday.
All about Border 2
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh in pivotal roles. The film is the first big tentpole release from Bollywood in 2026. The film is a spiritual sequel of JP Dutta's iconic 1997 hit Border, which starred Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, and Jackie Shroff. The original film was a blockbuster as well.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
A journalist with over 13 years of experience, Abhimanyu Mathur watches movies and TV shows, and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them too. Having also covered sports, lifestyle, and civic areas, he specialises in entertainment.Read More
