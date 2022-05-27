Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor romance in new song teaser Kumkumala, Kesariya’s Telugu version

In an Instagram post featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the makers and cast of the film Brahmastra on Saturday released a new teaser song. The almost one minute long video features the Telegu version on the film’s Hindi song, Kesariya. The new song, titled Kumkumala, is composed by Pritam and sung by Sid Sriram. The Telegu teaser offered new visuals of Ranbir and Alia together from the song shot in Varanasi. Read more: Brahmastra teaser introduces fans to Alia Bhatt's Isha on actor's birthday. Watch her different avatars

Kumkumala, picturised in the narrow lanes and on the ghats of Varanasi, features Alia and Ranbir walking, running, and teasing each other, as they show off different locations in the historic city. The video opens the Alia and Ranbir seated on the banks of the river Ganga, and Alia throwing a marigold garland around Ranbir’s neck.

The actors are then seen walking around Varanasi, looking at each other lovingly. While Alia is dressed in a white top and denims, paired with a red shrug, Ranbir is also dressed casually in a pair of denims and an olive green shirt. In some shots of the video teaser, Alia is dressed in a mustard top and a long skirt, while Ranbir wore a red shirt over a white T-shirt.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, filmmaker Karan Johar, who has produced the film, wrote, “With love and light, Kesariya becomes #Kumkumala! We are happy and proud to present the song’s teaser in Telugu. Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva comes to cinemas on September 9th. #Brahmastra.”

Alia Bhatt too shared the clip on Instagram with a similar caption, “#Kesariya becomes #Kumkumala. Enjoy the teaser you have loved so much, in Telugu, with love and pride. Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva comes to cinemas on September 9th @brahmastrafilm.”

Alia and Ranbir, who married in Mumbai on April 14, will be seen together for the first time on the silver screen in Brahmastra, a fantasy film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar. Both Alia and Karan have been sharing unseen pictures from the film on their Instagram. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

