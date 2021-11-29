Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji shares ‘flashes of time’ featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt is missing
bollywood

Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji shares ‘flashes of time’ featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt is missing

Ayan Mukerji, in an Instagram post, shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures from Brahmastra, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.
Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji.
Published on Nov 29, 2021 05:51 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ayan Mukerji returned to Instagram after a long hiatus (his last post was in May 2019) to share a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Brahmastra. While the images featured Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt was missing.

“Flashes of Time! #steppingoutofacocoon #thetimefeelsright #brahmastra,” Ayan wrote in his caption. “Low key stuff,” Arjun Kapoor commented, while Tanishaa Mukerji dropped heart-eyes emojis on the post.

Fans were excited to see an update on the film. “Did Ayan post something related to Brahmastra whaaaaaat,” one commented. “I am so excited! The time feels right is making me crazy! We are really going to get Brahmastra content!” another wrote.

RELATED STORIES

Brahmastra was announced in 2017 but its release has been delayed several times since then. “Sir itne time me toh Bandra-Worli Sea Link banne me nahi laga hoga jitna time aapki yeh picture banne me lag rahi hai (it probably took lesser time to build the Bandra-Worli Sea Link than it is taking to finish shooting for Brahmastra),” one fan said. “Release the movie soon! I was 6 years old when the movie was announced and I am 26 now!” another joked.

Also see: Ranbir Kapoor is love-struck as Alia Bhatt arrives in red saree, gets teased about blushing. Watch

In March, Alia shared a couple of behind-the-scenes photos with Ayan and Ranbir. In the first image, they were seen facing an idol of Goddess Kali, with what appeared to be in the script of Brahmastra in their hands. The second picture showed them sitting on chairs and smiling. “It’s a blessing to be on this journey... & these magical boys just make everything (fire emojis and heart emojis) P.S - this is jussssttt the beginning,” she wrote.

Brahmastra, which also features Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia in key roles, is the first of a proposed fantasy trilogy. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo appearance. The new release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Topics
ranbir kapoor amitabh bachchan ayan mukerji
