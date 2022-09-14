Brahmastra box office day 5 collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film sees slight drop, earns 155 crore in India

Brahmastra released in theatres on September 9. The fantasy drama directed by Ayan Mukerji has performed well at the box office, and had crossed ₹160 crore gross worldwide in just two days of its release. The film saw a marginal drop in collections on Tuesday as it earned ₹11-11.3 crore nett for the Hindi version, and ₹12.5 crore nett for all languages – Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada included. The domestic total stands at around ₹154.90 crore nett Also read: Brahmastra box office day 4 collection

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead alongside Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Shah Rukh Khan also makes a cameo in the film. Brahmastra had earned ₹16 crore nett on Monday (day 4), in comparison to around ₹41-42 crore on Sunday (day 3). On day 5, the collections went down by around 20%.

The drop was not huge, and can be recovered if the film sees a rise in collections in the coming days. As per a BoxOfficeIndia.com report, Brahmastra collections at the domestic box office fell the most in the national chains across the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Ayan Mukerji had taken to Instagram to share that Brahmastra had taken a solid start at the box office. He said that in a span of only three days, the film had crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office, while it collected ₹225 crore gross at the global box office. The director also expressed his gratitude to the audiences for accepting the movie. An excerpt of his caption read, “Brahmastra has gotten off to a great start with audiences over its first weekend! The feeling is only of Gratitude and more Gratitude - for our Audiences!"

Brahmastra, officially titled Bramhastra Part One- Shiva, is the first in a planned trilogy by director Ayan Mukerji. Backed by Karan Johar, the film opened to mixed reviews with critics and audiences praising the VFX and action, but criticising the script.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON