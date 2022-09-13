Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Brahmastra box office day 4 collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film dips but holds well on first Monday, earns 16 crore

Brahmastra box office day 4 collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film dips but holds well on first Monday, earns 16 crore

Published on Sep 13, 2022 12:34 PM IST

Brahmastra box office Day 4 collection: The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer saw a 55% dip on its first Monday, earning ₹16 crore. The film released in theatres on September 9.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in a still from Brahmastra. 
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's latest release Brahmastra Part One: Shiva witnessed a dip in its collections at the box office. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by Karan Johar, Brahmastra managed to earn 16 crore nett on Monday, in comparison to around 41-42 crore on Sunday (day 3). However, trade analysts added that the dip is a healthy one post weekend given the film's scale and earnings so far. (Also Read | Brahmastra box office collection explained)

The film released in theatres on September 9 in Hindi, and four other languages--Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film also has cameos by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

As per a Box Office India report, the drop for the Hindi version of Brahmastra was around 55%. Different places showed fall in the 50-60% range. As per the report, the regional collections is 'pretty good' at around 2 crore nett driven by the Telugu version. The three-day collections of the Hindi version of Brahmastra is around 124 crore nett.

According to another Box Office India report on Monday evening, Brahmastra collected 30.25 crore nett in the southern part of the country as both Telugu and Tamil versions fared well. It also added that the collection in the south was 'in fact a little ahead' of the Mumbai circuit.

On Monday, Ayan Mukerji gave a collection update on Instagram saying that Brahmastra has raised 225 crore in gross box office collection worldwide on its opening weekend. The film is reportedly produced on a mammoth budget of over 410 crore.

Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Brahmastra follows Shiva (Ranbir), a man with special powers who ventures on a journey with Isha (Alia) to stop evil forces from destroying the world. Director S S Rajamouli presents Brahmastra in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Get all the updates on Bollywood Movies
brahmastra ranbir kapoor alia bhatt ayan mukerji + 2 more
brahmastra ranbir kapoor alia bhatt ayan mukerji + 1 more

