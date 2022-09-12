Brahmastra post-film scene: Reddit is sure this actor will play Dev in Part 2

It’s only been two days since Brahmastra Part One-Shiva released in theatres but the film has already sparked a million fan theories and speculations. The fantasy epic directed by Ayan Mukerji is intended to be the first of a trilogy and the foundation stone of a new cinematic universe called the Astraverse. And fans are already wondering how the franchise will take shape going ahead. Also read: These Brahmastra fan theories about Alia's Isha make sense: Who is she, really?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Spoilers for Brahmastra Part One Shiva ahead!

Needless to say that this article discusses fan theories and the pivotal post-credits (more like post-film) scene of the film, which contains massive spoilers. So for all those who haven’t watched the film yet, this would be the perfect time to stop reading. Brahmastra’s first part focuses on the journey of Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) and how he realises he is part of the hidden world of Astras. He discovers there is a secret society named Brahmansh that protects and guards these astras.

One of the biggest revelations of the film that also sets the course of the future of the franchise is that Shiva is the son of two members of Brahmansh--Dev and Amrita--who had battled each other 30 years before the film’s events. Amitabh Bachchan’s Guruji, who heads Brahmansh, tells Shiva that his father Dev wanted to control Brahmansh and it was his mother Amrita, who stopped him with the Jalastra. Deepika Padukone played Amrita in a fleeting cameo. The heroes then learnt that the film’s antagonist Mouni Roy was a disciple of Dev, who wanted to ‘revive’ him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the film ended and right before the credits rolled, a scene revealed that as the Brahmastra did become whole again, Dev was revived. A short montage showed Dev’s giant statue break apart and a muscular, long-haired Dev emerge, with a trident in hand. As the scene ended, the sequel’s title was announced: Brahmastra Part Two: Dev. It is clear that the second part will focus more on Dev and Amrita’s story and fans are already speculating who will play Dev.

While Dev’s face was never shown, many fans on Reddit have theorized it has to be Ranveer Singh. One wrote, “The kind of character they described- negative, egoistic- he would be perfect.” Another fan commented, “It has to be Ranveer based on the body structure of the actor shown, unless they just used a body double.” Other fans said that since Amrita was played by Deepika, it would make sense to have their hit pairing on screen. Some fans felt Hrithik Roshan was another candidate for the role.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For now, apart from the title, which has only been revealed in the theatre and not even formally announced, there is no information on Brahmastra 2. Ayan Mukerji had always intended the film as a trilogy and given part 1’s success, it is almost a certainty it will be made. But when that happens, is anyone’s guess.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON