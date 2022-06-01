BTS and Joe Biden pose with finger hearts during their meeting in White House, fans call them ‘Pride of South Korea’

BTS met US President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday. A picture featuring all BTS members and Biden from their meeting has now surfaced online. In the photo, dressed in black suits, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are seen striking the popular finger heart pose with the US president. BTS discussed anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion and diversity during their appearance at the James S Brady Briefing Room on Tuesday. (Also read: BTS members meet US President Joe Biden at White House, say they have been mocked for their appearance)

Originally shared by BTS’ choreographer, the picture has now gained attention from BTS fans, aka ARMY. Reacting to the picture, a fan wrote in the comment, “So proud of BTS.” While one social media user dubbed the band as the ‘Pride of South Korea’, another one added, “I still can’t believe they made the President of the United States do the finger heart. So cute!”

While addressing the media at White House, BTS opened up about their experience with anti-Asian hate, and said that they have “endured expletives without reason.” BTS leader RM said that it has been a ‘great honour’ for the group to discuss important issues such as anti-Asian hate crimes. “It's not wrong to be different. Equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences," member Suga said.

"We were devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes, including Asian-American hate crimes. To put a stop to this and support the cause, we'd like to take this opportunity to voice ourselves once again," Jimin added. V mentioned that ‘everyone has their own history’ and said, “We hope today is one step forward to respecting and understanding each and every one as a valuable person.” BTS also highlighted that they had been mocked before for their appearance.

BTS members are now only days away from unveiling their upcoming album, Proof. They recently treated fans to the first concept photos of themselves from the album, releasing on June 10.

