BTS: Jungkook, V, J-Hope, Jimin sing Falling as they attend Harry Styles' concert, turn into fanboys with the crowd

BTS members Jungkook, Jimin, V and J-Hope recently attended Harry Styles concert Love On Tour in Los Angeles. A video of them enjoying the concert and having a blast together has been shared on their official Twitter handle.

The video shows all of them enjoying Harry's live performance and singing along with him. They all are seen wearing masks and swaying to the music as they sing Falling while he performs the song on stage.

A BTS phone reacted to the video, “THE PERSON IN THE BACK FILMING BTS INSTEAD OF HARRY PLSSSS.” Another commented, “I AM JELOUS THEY GOT A CHANCE TO SEE BTS THIS CLOSE.”

A fan also shared a video to point out how Harry noticed BTS members and even said “hi" to them from stage. The BTS members also met Lizzo in Los Angeles.

Jungkook had covered Harry's Falling in October. The song was a part of Harry's album Fine Line, released in 2019.

Jungkook's cover was recorded and mixed by HYBE's studio engineer Jeon Boo Yeon. However, BTS wasn't aware of him working on it and was surprised when he released it.

J-Hope took to Weverse to share his response. He asked Jungkook when did he manage to record it and called it great. He said, “When did you make this (song).. it's great,” as translated by BTS fan account, @BTStranslation_.

Meanwhile, BTS has been hosting virtual concerts for their fans. They had organised Permission to Dance On Stage concert last month. BTS had announced their in-person Map of the Soul tour in 2020. But it was delayed and then cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

