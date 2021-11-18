BTS: When Jin revealed Jungkook frequented his and Suga's room for their soft carpet, said 'we threw it away'. Watch

BTS' Jin had once revealed that group member Jungkook frequently visited the room that he and Suga shared. During one of their events a few years ago, Jungkook said that he liked the soft carpet in their room.

In a video clip shared on YouTube by a fan, Jin said in Korean, “As I said, the room is only for two but a muscular guy just comes in the room these days. I'm afraid of his power. I'm very concerned.”

RM, who was sitting next to Jungkook, asked him, "Are you using their room now?" A confused Jungkook, smiled, turned towards Jin and asked, “Me?” The host of the event then asked the ARMY, “Who do you think it is?” and everyone present shouted 'Jungkook'.

Suga then asked Jungkook, "Why do you come to our room?" He replied, "You have the carpet. The carpet is so soft." Jin then said, "Jungkook came to our room too often. So we threw the carpet away." Suga also said, "We threw it away."

Jimin interjected saying, "You are so mean." He then asked the audience, "Don't you think Jin is the villain?" Jin then jumped up from his seat and shouted, "I need sleep to dance!" Jimin burst out laughing at his remark.

After their debut in 2013, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook shared an apartment where they all slept in the same room. The arrangement continued until the end of 2016 when they shifted to a bigger apartment and shared rooms in pairs.

While Jin and Suga shared a room together, J-Hope and Jimin stayed in another room, RM shared a room with V and Jungkook had a room all to himself. Towards the end of 2018, the BTS members shifted to a complex in Hannam THE HILL.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday BTS members travelled to the US for their events and concerts. BTS will perform their hit song Butter along with Megan Thee Stallion at the American Music Awards (AMA) 2021. The group will also host a four-day concert titled Permission to Dance in Los Angeles. It will take place at the SoFi Stadium on November 27-28 and December 1-2.