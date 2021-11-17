BTS share messages, pics for fans as they travel to US: 'We're leaving. Gonna come back soon'

BTS members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, shared messages and pictures for their fans as they travelled to the US. Taking to Twitter, RM shared a series of photos, including two selfies--one with Jungkook and one solo.

RM captioned the post writing in Korean, "I will go to all the students tomorrow, fighting!" Students will appear for their college entrance exams in South Korea on Thursday.

다녀오겠습니다

내일 모든 수험생 분들도 화이팅 !! pic.twitter.com/TVoRsmVhqL — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 17, 2021

Jin posted a message for the ARMY, BTS fandom, on Weverse. He wrote, "I'll go." J-Hope posted a selfie from the flight and wrote, "I'll go well."

Jin posted a message for the ARMY.

J-Hope posted a selfie from the flight.

Jimin also wrote, "I will go well (smiling emoji)" on Weverse. V posted a selfie with Jin by his side as they posed inside the flight. He wrote, "We're leaving. Gonna come back soon!"

Jimin also wrote, "I will go well (smiling emoji)" on Weverse.

V posted a selfie with Jin.

BTS members were also clicked at the Incheon International airport. Jin sported a grey long coat over a white T-shirt and black pants along with white sneakers. Suga opted for an all-black attire. J-Hope sported a black blazer with black pants and a printed yellow scarf.

RM wore a black long coat over a white turtleneck and black pants. Jimin sported a green coloured coat over a black T-shirt and pants. V opted for an all beige attire while Jungkook too wore an all-black attire.

BTS is all set for their upcoming performances. They will perform at the 2021 American Music Awards (AMA) their hit track Butter along with Megan Thee Stallion. She featured in Butter's remix version. The group has also been nominated in four categories at the awards show.

At the end of this month, BTS will host a four-day concert in Los Angeles. The concert, which has been titled Permission to Dance - in LA, is scheduled to take place on November 27-28 and December 1-2 at the SoFi Stadium.