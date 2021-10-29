BTS: Jungkook covers Harry Styles' Falling, J-Hope shares his review

BTS singer Jungkook surprised fans by dropping the cover of Falling. The song is originally sung by Harry Styles, as part of his album Fine Line released in 2019.

The song, shared on YouTube, was recorded and mixed by HYBE's Studio engineer Jeon Boo Yeon. It quickly caught the attention of the fans and within an hour, the video surpassed two million views on the platform.

Jungkook's cover of Falling also took fellow BTS member J-Hope by surprise. The rapper took to Weverse and asked Jungkook when did he manage to record it. He also shared his verdict on the song. “When did you make this (song).. it's great,” J-Hope said, as translated by BTS fan account, @BTStranslation_.

Fans too have showered the song with love. “Jungkook’s voice is what falling in love feels like,” a fan wrote. “Jungkook’s version of falling by harry styles was the cover we never knew we needed,” another added.

A few also realised that his cover of Falling landed exactly two years after BTS' last in-person concert. BTS had hosted their last concert of BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself on October 29. It took place in Seoul, South Korea.

“Jungkook dropped a cover of 'falling' by harry styles and guess what today also makes 2 years since BTS had their last live concert before pandemic strikes,” a fan pointed out.

BTS had planned out their Map of the Soul tour in 2020. However, due to the pandemic, it was delayed and eventually cancelled. BTS has been hosting concerts online. The most recent one took place on Sunday, called Permission to Dance On Stage.

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time that Jungkook has released covers of international songs. In the past, he has dropped covers of Adam Levine’s Lost Stars, Justin Bieber’s Nothing Like Us, and Purpose, Charlie Puth’s We Don’t Talk Anymore, Lauv’s Never Not, and Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber’s 10,000 Hours.