BTS: When V befriended a 9-year-old fan after his bittersweet letter about not having any friends

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook share a special bond with their fans, popularly known as ARMY. They often interact with them on platforms such as Weverse and Twitter. One such interaction took place between V and a nine-year-old fan in 2018.

The young fan penned a handwritten letter, that did the rounds on the internet, and informed V that he didn't have any friends so he will consider the BTS singer as his friend. He added that he watches Run BTS and dances to the K-pop group.

“To Taehyung hyung. Hello, my name is Yoon Ji Hoo and I’m nine years old. I’m your fan. I like the other hyungs too, but I like you more. I have no friends. When people stare at me, I can’t talk. When I go to school, I play in the hallways by myself before going into class. Then my mom introduced me to you. I listen to your songs, I watch ‘Run! BTS,’ and I copy your dance moves. I have found a friend and I’m no longer alone. Thank you for being my friend. My arm hurts so I’ll write more later,” the fan's letter read, as reported by Soompi.

The letter caught V's attention, who then penned a response and shared it on Twitter. “Hi Ji Hoo, it’s V hyung. Thanks for liking BTS. It’s cute that you listen to our songs, watch ‘Run! BTS,’ and dance along. I will be your friend from now on so stay healthy, be happy, grow tall, and let’s meet someday. My arm hurts too so I will write more later. Bye,” V replied.

BTS recently hosted a concert, Permission to Dance On Stage, in which V had to refrain from dancing, owing to the pain in his leg. The singer apologised to fans during the show and also shared a post on Weverse to assure fans that he will bounce back. “I will come back more cooler. You must have bought an expensive ticket. I'm sorry that I couldn't show you enough,” he said.