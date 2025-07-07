Fans think BTS' Taehyung is channelising 'Radhe' from Salman Khan's Tere Naam in latest look from Seoul airport. Watch

BTS member Taehyung recently travelled to Paris for Celine's Spring 2026 fashion show. For the travel, Taehyung wore a full-sleeved white T-shirt, blue denims and shoes. Taehyung as he entered the airport waved and bowed at the paparazzi stationed there as well as his fans. BTS Taehyung wore an outfit similar to that of Salman Khan in Tere Naam.

Fans think Taehyung's recent outfit is similar to Salman Khan's in Tere Naam

Now, fans have raked up a video of Salman Khan wearing a similar outfit in the video of his song Lagan Lagi from his 2003 film Tere Naam. In the video, Salman too wore a white full-sleeved T-shirt, denims and shoes. He danced to the song in the video.

Fans react to Taehyung and Salman's similar outfits

Taking to Instagram, a fan posted the video in which it was written, "Taehyung in his Radhey Bhaia era." Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Just imagine him suddenly starting to dance to this song." "Finally … I was waiting for this .. on a side note, appreciate Salman," read a comment. A person wrote, "So you are saying Radhe did it earlier?" An Instagram user said, "Salman was way ahead in terms of fashion."

Another fan said, "I was thinking about it too when I saw Tae. May be not Radhe bhaiya but as a whole 90's & early 2000's Salman era." Another person wrote, "OMG yes I knew Taehyung’s fit felt familiar. I never imagined my childhood love and my adult love would ever meet."

About Tere Naam

Salman played Radhe Mohan in Tere Naam, a 2003 tragic romantic drama directed by Satish Kaushik and written by Jainendra Jain. The film also stars Bhumika Chawla in her Hindi cinema debut. Tere Naam is a remake of the Tamil film Sethu (1999).

About Salman's next film

Fans will see Salman as a soldier in Apoorva Lakhia's directorial Battle of Galwan. More details regarding the film have not been disclosed yet.