Taehyung shares message after a massive crowd surrounds him at Seoul airport; BTS fans shudder at ‘terrifying scene'

BTS member Kim Taehyung on Friday flew out of the Incheon International Airport, Seoul, for Paris. Taehyung, aka V, will be part of the Celine Fashion Show to be held in the city. Several videos and pictures of Taehyung at the airport emerged on social media platforms. Kim Taehyung was spotted at the Seoul airport.

In the videos, Taehyung arrived at the airport wearing a white full-sleeved T-shirt, blue denims and shoes. The BTS singer also wore a face mask. He was seen waving and bowing at the paparazzi stationed there as well as his fans. However, soon, a massive crowd surrounded him, trying to click photos. Even his bodyguards found it difficult to control the crowd.

Taehyung stuck amid massive crowd, fans get angry

In a video, Taehyung walked slowly as the crowd closed in on him. At one point, he had to stop for his bodyguards to push the crowd aside. Sharing a post, a fan wrote, “This insane crowd? The airport was indeed quite chaotic, filled with fans eager to see him.” A person said, “Provide Kim Taehyung with better airport management HYBE!! Why only four bodyguards?”

A comment read, “This is a scary era, this is a terrifying scene.” A person wrote on X, “This is not safe for anyone, especially for Tae. People were in his face and he was stressed when a lady fell in front of him.” “It's so dangerous for him and also for themselves. Why can't they just sit at home? Reporters will record him,” a tweet read.

Taehyung shares message for BTS fans

Taking to Weverse, Taehyung shared a selfie and urged BTS fans to prioritise their safety. He wrote, as translated by @BTStranslation_ on X, “ARMY, you know that right? It's dangerous. Let's be safe next time.” He also posted a clip on his Instagram Stories from inside the flight. He was seen wearing a grey shirt in the clip.

About Taehyung

Taehyung has been busy since his military discharge on June 10. He enlisted in the South Korean military in December 2023. After his military discharge he attended Jin’s concert. He also travelled briefly to Japan for his work.