‘Bulla’ Mukesh Rishi and ‘Ibu Hatela’ Harish Patel have a reunion, fans want Gunda 2. See photo

Mukesh Rishi shared a photo of him and Harish Patel posing inside a multiplex on Thursday. The two actors starred together in the cult classic Gunda - while Mukesh played a crime lord named Bulla, Harish played his henchman Ibu Hatela. The film, which released in 1998, also starred Mithun Chakraborty and Shakti Kapoor in pivotal roles. (Also read | Harish Patel recalls ‘beautiful woman’ congratulating him for Eternals: ‘Palat ke dekha to Salma Hayek thi’)

“The real Gundaaz,” Mukesh captioned his Instagram post, adding hashtags such as ‘reunion’, ‘wonderful time’ and ‘friends’. He was dressed in black from head to toe - he wore a black jacket over a black shirt and black trousers. Harish opted for a brown blazer over a dark grey shirt and black pants.

Fans were excited to see the Gunda reunion. “We want Gunda 2,” one commented. “Purani yaadein taaza ho gayi guru. Khaufnaak villain, ghatak (Brought back old memories. Dangerous villains),” another wrote.

Many also commented on the post with the lines associated with the characters. Mukesh’s character’s catchphrase was, “Mera naam hai Bulla, rakhta hoon khulla (My name is Bulla and I keep it open).” Harish’s character’s catchphrase was, “Mera naam hai Ibu Hatela. Maa meri chudail ki beti, baap mera shaitaan ka chela. Khayega kela (My name is Ibu Hatela. My mother is a witch’s daughter, my father is a follower of the devil. Do you want to eat a banana)?”

Mukesh is also known for films such as Judwaa, Sarfarosh and Koi Mil Gaya. Harish acted in films such as Mr India, Andaz Apna Apna and Gupt: The Hidden Truth.

Last year, Harish was back in the spotlight, courtesy his role in Marvel Studios’ Eternals. “Ever since people saw me in the trailer of the film, Eternals, they started talking about me. All of a sudden, I became a talking point. But before that I had heard that people just assumed that main duniya mein nahi raha (I died). I am no more,” he told Hindustan Times in an interview. He said that he explored theatre and did several TV shows in the UK when he took a break from Bollywood.

