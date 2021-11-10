Kumail Nanjiani praises Eternals co-star Harish Patel as ‘real hero’, shares his character poster;

Hollywood actor Kumail Nanjiani praised veteran actor and his Eternals co-star Harish Patel in his latest tweet. Marvel Studios released a new poster from the film, featuring Harish as Karun.

In the Marvel superhero movie, Harish plays Karun, assistant to Kumail's Bollywood superstar and Eternal, Kingo. Kumail shared the poster on Twitter and wrote, “The real hero of #Eternals.”

Eternals is directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao and also stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan and others.

In an interview with Amar Ujala, Harish had revealed that he had not seen his co-stars' movies before. He said, “To tell you the truth, I’d never seen their films. I’d maybe seen one of Angelina’s movies, but I didn’t watch all of it; I can’t sit for long periods. I’d only heard of them. I was called in for a table read immediately after my audition, and all these stars were there, except Angelina. They were all there. It felt like I was a part of the family from day one.”

Harish said that Kumail was present during his audition for the film, and put him at ease after he confessed that his English was not very strong. Earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla, Harish said that he had no clue who the “beautiful woman” who tapped him on the shoulder after his audition was. Later he got to know that she was Salma. He also said that he had “no idea” that the man sitting next to him was the very “popular” Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden.

Harish has appeared in many Bollywood movies such as Mandi (1983), Vivek (1985), Mr India (1987), Billoo Badshah (1989), Tikdamdas, Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989), Police Public (1990), Thanedaar (1990) and many more. Apart from Bollywood, Harish has also appeared in American projects like Mindy Kaling's reimagination of Four Weddings and a Funeral on Hulu.