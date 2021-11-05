Harish Patel on possibility of featuring in MCU's Eternals sequel: 'Main zarur dikhunga'

Actor Harish Patel has spoken about reprising his role if a sequel of the Marvel film Eternals is made. In a new interview, Harish has said that he hasn't been notified about a sequel but he would definitely want to star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

In Eternals, Harish Patel essays the role of Karun, who is an assistant/manager to Bollywood star/superhero Kingo, played by Kumail Nanjiani. Harish's character accompanies Kingo as he goes on a journey to reunite with the other Eternals. He also has to film Kingo's superhero adventures for a documentary.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Harish Patel said about being part of the Eternals sequel, "Abhi tak mujhe kuch bhi nahi bola gaya. Mujhe maloom nahi. Lekin main zarur dikhunga. Main toh bolunga mujhe inke saath kaam karna hai... Aap mujhe Eternals mein eternally dekhte rahenge (So far nothing has been conveyed to me. I don't know. But I'll definitely be a part of the film. I'll tell them I want to work with them...You will see me eternally in Eternals)."

Speaking about the differences in working in Bollywood and Hollywood, he said, "Jab yaha pe kaam karte hai na toh baat bohut alag hoti hai. Yaha kaam karte samay aapko koi fikar nahi hoti hai, kisi bhi baat ki koi chinta nahi hoti hai. Aap sirf apna kaam kar rahe hote ho... Aap itna relaxed atmophere mein kaam karte ho. Har tarah se aapko har sahuliyat di jaati hai. Aapko sirf apna role karna hai... Mujhe abhi bhi vishwas nahi ho raha hain ki maine MCU ke saath kaam kiya (When we work here it's very different. We don't have to worry about anything. We only do our work…We work in a very relaxed environment. You ar given every help. You only have to play your part…I still can't believe I worked with MCU)"

Helmed by Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao, Eternals is the 26th film in the MCU. The film features Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee and Kit Harington, among others.

Eternals will release in India on November 5. The cast has been travelling, for special screenings, to London, Los Angeles, France and Rome, among other cities. However, Harish could not be a part of the tour as he contracted Covid-19 recently.