bollywood

Bunty Aur Babli 2 box office opening weekend: Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji starrer earns 8.30 cr, lesser than original

Bunty Aur Babli 2 has earned ₹8.30 crore over the weekend. The film features Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji. 
Rani Mukherji and Saif Ali Khan in Bunty Aur Babli 2.(Kulbir Singh Kalsi)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 07:08 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Bunty Aur Babli 2, starring actors Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, has collected 8.30 crore over the weekend. The Bollywood film, which released in theatres, collected 3.20 crore on Sunday.

Directed by Varun V Sharma, Bunty Aur Babli 2 had released in the theatres on Friday. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari Wagh. Siddhant and Sharvari star as the new-age con couple Bunty and Babli who are pitted against the original swindlers.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday, "#BuntyAurBabli2 has lacklustre opening weekend... No turnaround on Day 2 and minimal growth on Day 3 seals the fate... Will find the going tough on weekdays due to weak trending... Fri 2.60 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 3.20 cr. Total: 8.30 cr. #India biz."

According to a report on Boxofficeindia.com, "The film had a holiday in North India for Guru Nanak Jayanti on day one but was not really able to take benefit of that. The film has scored best in North but collection should have been much better especially due to the first day holiday. NCR is the only place where some of the cinemas have recorded better collections than Sooryavanshi third weekend but still these collections are far lower than they should be."

It added, "The weekend of the film is lower than Bunty Aur Babli (2005) which was almost 8.75 crore nett on 475 screens."

The Hindustan Times review of Bunty Aur Babli 2 read, "The film's first half is so slow and takes forever to set the ball rolling. Just when the second half starts to look slightly better, it soon loses grip. The scams that the young couple are pulling off are so not great and you just yawn thinking, 'Okay, what's next?' Imagine selling a trip to a fake country to some sex-starved potbellied men. Or giving the River Ganga on lease."

Topics
bunty aur babli saif ali khan rani mukerji
