Can you spot Anil Kapoor in his school throwback? Eagle-eyed fan says ‘you look like Jugal Hansraj from Masoom'

Anil Kapoor has shared a throwback picture from his school days and asked his fans to spot him. It is a group picture from the time when Anil was in the first standard.

Sharing the picture, Anil wrote on Instagram, "Spot me if you can! #1ststandard #throwbackmemories #schooldays." Many of his fans believe Anil is the third child from right in the top third row.

His fans also had very interesting comments to make. One of Anil's fans wrote, “I can’t find the #dashing moustache anywhere.” Another one claimed, “You are looking like Jugal Hansraj from Masoom Sir.” One also wrote, “Can’t tell without the moustache.”

Last year, Anil appeared on the celebrity show Star Vs Food. Recalling his childhood, Anil had said on the show, “I have a lot of memories from my childhood, we used to live in Chembur (Tilak Nagar). We didn't have a car, we would travel by BEST buses. Then, when our condition improved a bit, we travelled in taxis. It would be a big deal travelling in taxis.”

“When we lived in Sion, there was this huge community of taxiwalas. Whenever, we needed change for ₹100, or our mother needed it, we would approach them. I have spent special moments in taxis," he added.

Anil Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. He remains in the limelight for his movies as well as for the hard work that he puts in to stay healthy. Anil's daughters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor have been working in the film industry for quite some time. While Sonam is an actor, Rhea is a producer. Anil's son Harshvardhan Kapoor is also an actor.

Also read: Emotional Anil Kapoor has tears in his eyes in Rhea's birthday post for him

Anil Kapoor was last seen in Netflix's AK vs AK with Anurag Kashyap. Anil will soon be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in their upcoming film, Fighter. His also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo lined up for release. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

