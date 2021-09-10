Can you spot Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif in this old pic from a fashion show?

Actor and former model Marc Robinson has shared a throwback picture featuring himself along with actors Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. Shared on Instagram, Marc's old photo also featured Sophie Choudry and Tarun Arora among several other models.

In the picture, Deepika Padukone stood behind everyone else. She wore a tube top paired with flared jeans and high heels. Deepika tied her hair partially, wore earrings and posed with her hands in her jeans pockets. Katrina Kaif stood in front of Deepika, dressed in a sweatshirt and trousers, paired with sneakers.

Sharing the post, Marc wrote, "Back in the day at a fashion show for @tommyhilfiger with the stunning & fabulous @deepikapadukone @sophiechoudry @katrinakaif @tarun_raj_arora @viralbhayani." Reacting to the post, Sophie commented, "Omggggg talk about throwback," followed by a red heart emoji.

Both Deepika and Katrina started their careers as models before becoming actors. Deepika made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om (2007). Boom (2003) marked Katrina's debut film.

Deepika will soon be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has Siddharth Anand's action film Pathan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, 83, Baiju Bawra, Fighter, Sanki, and K, which is the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film The Intern, and will also feature actor Amitabh Bachchan. Recently, she signed her second Hollywood film, an untitled cross-cultural romantic comedy.

Currently, Katrina is shooting for Tiger 3 in Turkey with Salman Khan. Tiger 3 is the third film in the successful Tiger franchise. Katrina is also awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Also Read | KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan, Farah Khan threaten to walk out after Deepika Padukone choses this film as her favourite

She will also be seen playing the lead in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She recently announced her next project Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.