Celebrating this Diwali with gusto post Covid: Huma Qureshi

Festive releases used to be a norm until 2020, when the pandemic hit and sent everything into a tizzy. Theatres closed, some TV shows were pulled off air, and production too came to a halt for films. Budgets kept mounting, leading to multiple losses for all concerned parties.

2022 seems to be a happier place, and Huma Qureshi couldn’t agree more. “I am definitely hoping this Diwali is going to be cinema wali. This is the first Diwali after the pandemic which all of us will be celebrating with gusto. We are all back to work, shooting for upcoming content while releasing projects that we have worked hard on during the last two years,” gushes the 36-year-old, who featured in the Tamil action thriller Valimai opposite Ajith Kumar and then was seen in a special appearance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, both in 2022.

The actor is glad that cinema is getting back on it’s feet and there have been a number of releases this year. “We have films releasing now, and I have another release soon as well. I am really excited. The festive spirit along with the business had made a lot of impact. We are back on our feet now, and I couldn’t be more glad,” says Qureshi, calling it a ‘double dhamaka Diwali’, a word play on her film’s title.

Calling this her most favourite time of the year, she feels that she can see people around her more enthusiastic than the Diwalis in the past. The actor, who has been spotted at a few Diwali parties already, says, “It is like there is more vigour, it’s renewed now after the stressful times we all went through. Personally, I am going to be in the thick of promotions, but I will still manage to celebrate the day with some amazing food and playing cards, which is one Diwali ritual I really enjoy. People welcome Laxmi ji into their homes. I am also looking forward to spending some quality time with my friends in Mumbai.”