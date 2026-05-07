Celina Jaitly cries at son's grave amid divorce battle: ‘Only child I got to meet was one who passed away’

Actor Celina Jaitly has opened up about the emotional turmoil surrounding her divorce proceedings with estranged husband Peter Haag, revealing that her recent trip to Austria for the court hearing turned into “the most brutal” experience of her life.

In 2017, Celina Jaitly's son Shamsher passed away due to a congenital heart condition.(Instagram)

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The actor alleged that despite an undertaking before the judge, she was denied access to her sons during her stay. Celina also claimed that while she has been hoping for an amicable separation, she has instead been facing unreasonable demands allegedly aimed at the premarital assets still left with her.

Celina Jaitly visits late son's grave

On Wednesday, Celina took to Instagram to share an emotional video from Austria, where she visited the grave of her late son. In the post, she claimed that she was not allowed to meet her sons, alleging that they had been taken to an “undisclosed location.”

She further alleged that her children were being manipulated in an attempt to “snatch away” her premarital assets.

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{{^usCountry}} “I had no option but to share this devastating video to show the world my trauma as a mother. The last few weeks were the most difficult of my life. I was in Austria for my divorce hearing …. Despite an undertaking before an Austrian judge, my children who were removed to an undisclosed location were not brought back to the marital residence. The only child I got to meet was my son Shamsher, who passed away some time back,” Celina wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I had no option but to share this devastating video to show the world my trauma as a mother. The last few weeks were the most difficult of my life. I was in Austria for my divorce hearing …. Despite an undertaking before an Austrian judge, my children who were removed to an undisclosed location were not brought back to the marital residence. The only child I got to meet was my son Shamsher, who passed away some time back,” Celina wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Calling her two-week stay in Austria for the divorce hearing “the most brutal,” Celina expressed fear that her children could be permanently scarred by everything unfolding in their lives at the moment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calling her two-week stay in Austria for the divorce hearing “the most brutal,” Celina expressed fear that her children could be permanently scarred by everything unfolding in their lives at the moment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The actor continued, “This is the heartbreaking story of a mother who has done everything for her children from the day they were born. I left my country, my parents, my work, & moved from India to Dubai, Singapore, Austria, back to Dubai, Austria AGAIN all to support my husband’s career. I single handedly raised my children while standing firmly behind his ambitions, his relocations, his dreams, & the life we built together. For my dedication to marriage & children, I watched my assets being taken away, piece by piece… beared abuse.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor continued, “This is the heartbreaking story of a mother who has done everything for her children from the day they were born. I left my country, my parents, my work, & moved from India to Dubai, Singapore, Austria, back to Dubai, Austria AGAIN all to support my husband’s career. I single handedly raised my children while standing firmly behind his ambitions, his relocations, his dreams, & the life we built together. For my dedication to marriage & children, I watched my assets being taken away, piece by piece… beared abuse.” {{/usCountry}}

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Celina claimed she wanted an amicable separation, but her request was met with unreasonable demands over the premarital assets that she still possesses.

She wrote, “Despite repeated legal & sincere attempts at an amicable separation, every request has been met with unreasonable demands directed at the only premarital assets that still remain with me. Despite joint custody & a subsisting order of the Austrian Family Court, I am presently DENIED ANY COMMUNICATION with my 3 children & I am heartbroken!”

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“There has been repeated interference with my children’s access to me, including exposure to selective media narratives, resulting in obstruction of regular parent child communication, as well as brainwashing & intimidation to compel them to say things against me, a mother who has done nothing but care for them since the day they were born, moving from one country to another to support the career of their father…. In early Sept, I was served a divorce notice by my husband on the pretext of receiving a gift ordered for our 15th wedding anniversary at the local post office, to which I was driven by him,” Celina added.

The actor ended the note by asserting that she repeatedly sought an amicable separation in “good faith, prioritizing only the welfare of the children”. “These efforts are always met with demands relating to my premarital assets & unreasonable conditions intended to strip me of my freedom & dignity even after divorce,” Celina concluded.

More about Celina

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In 2011, Celina got married to Austrian hotelier Peter Haag. The couple was blessed with two sets of twin boys, Winston and Viraaj, born in 2012. In 2017, Celina gave birth to another set of twin boys: Arthur and Shamsher. However, Shamsher passed away due to a congenital heart condition.

Last year, Celina filed a case of domestic violence against Peter Haag, before the Judicial Magistrate First Class in Andheri’s Court of Mumbai, Maharashtra. Celina filed a case under the Domestic Violence Act, for domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation. The actor has sought damages of ₹50 crores and other sums in lieu of her loss of income and property.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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