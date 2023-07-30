Celina Jaitly escalates the case against Pakistani journalist who claimed she slept with Fardeen Khan and Feroz Khan

Celina Jaitly, who had responded to a Twitter user accusing her of "sleeping" with actor Fardeen Khan and his father, Feroz Khan, has now revealed that the Ministry for External Affairs has raised the issue with the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and sought “an immediate investigation and action.” Celina took to Twitter to share the news in a long note and also posted a picture of the letter that the MEA sent to the National Commission for Women (NCW). (Also read: Celina Jaitly reveals why she got pregnant with twins twice)

The case

Celina Jaitly has shared a development regarding her case against a Pakistani national.

Earlier this year, Pakistani film critic and journalist Umair Sandhu wrote in a tweet, “Celina Jaitley is the only actress in Bollywood who slept with both father ( Feroz Khan ) and son ( Fardeen Khan ) many times.” Celina responded to the tweet and received the support of many. Late actor-filmmaker Feroz Khan gave Celina her big break alongside his own son, Fardeen, in their home production Janasheen, which released in 2003.

Celina recalls being accused of sleeping with Fardeen Khan, Feroz Khan

Celina wrote on Sunday, “A few months ago, a self-proclaimed Hindi film critic and journalist from Pakistan named Umair Sandu took to Twitter to make viral untrue horrific claims about me which included bizarre allegations like my relations with both my mentor Feroz Khan and his son Fardeen, in addition he made claims targeting me and my family’s safety and security even in Austria. My response to his harassment and fake claims from Pakistan went viral and garnered support from millions of Twitterati including Pakistani nationals who were appalled at his behaviour.”

Celina further wrote that though Umair changed his locations online, he was hiding in Pakistan. She then decided to take the matter to the National Commission for Women (NCW) and it took cognizance of her complaint and sent a letter to the Joint Secretary at Ministry of External Affairs. “The Commission has received a positive response from the MEA communicated via letter. The Ministry views the incident with utmost seriousness and has raised the matter with Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi seeking an immediate investigation and action on the incident.”

Celina's fight against Umair

The actor also shared that her fight against Umair is not just one against assault on her own character, but “also an assault on my integrity, my motherhood, my family and above all my God father and my beloved mentor Mr Feroz khan who is no longer in this world here to defend himself. He was my mentor, my friend my guide and I am eternally grateful for the love, respect and career he gave me. I am an Indian army war hero’s daughter and I was going to fight it till my last breath even if it meant going to Pakistan to teach this person a lesson.”

She then took the opportunity to thank NCW, especially NCW chief Rekha Sharma and Kushbu Sundar. She also thanked the minister as well as the Indian government “because they upheld the pride of every Indian woman” by initiating action. “I feel proud to be an Indian woman today. Four generations of my family including my father gave their blood to our nation and today when they are no longer in this world I feel glad to be treated as a daughter of my nation where in the Government is my protector and guardian. Thank you to all my friends, Indian army colleagues of my late father, amazing twitterati, the Indian media, press who showed unwavering support in my ordeal. Proud to be an Indian woman. Jai Hind,” she concluded.

NCW responds to Celina

The NCW chief responded to Celina's tweet and urged her to take care. Celina then wrote to her, "Thank you Rekha ma’am, you are doing a wonderful job at @NCWIndia Truly grateful to you and Ms @khushsundar your endeavours in women’s issues on such a massive scale are unparalleled.."

