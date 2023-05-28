Fardeen Khan spotted with daughter Diani, watch how politely she greeted a woman in cute video

Fardeen Khan was recently spotted with his daughter Diani. This was a rare appearance of the actor along with Diani. A video of the actor surfaced online and shows him greeting a woman. The little one also greeted her politely and shook hands with her. Fardeen's fans were, however, more surprised with how the actor underwent a weight loss transformation and is back to his fitter self again. Also read: When Feroz Khan called Fardeen Khan’s debut in Prem Aggan his biggest disappointment: ‘used all my expertise but...’ Fardeen Khan was seen with daughter Diani this weekend. (Viral Bhayani)

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of Fardeen and Diani. Many were surprised to see the actor. An Instagram user reacted to the video, “So cute”. Noticing how the woman's hand almost hit the girl, another wrote, "That lady's hand hit the child please be careful when you greet someone a small human is also standing next she got hurt."

Many also commented on Fardeen's current form. A person commented, “Fir se smart hogaya hai (he is smart once again)... Looks great.” Another wrote, “God how come he looks so fit..well done.” One more fan wrote, “He is looking same like he was when he did debut.”

Fardeen and Diani walked the green carpet together at IIFA in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The actor is married to veteran actor Mumtaz' daughter Natasha Madhvani. The couple also have a son named Azarius besides Diani. He is their second child.

Fardeen and Diani's candid video

Last month, Fardeen had shared a candid video with Diani as they sat in a car. As the actor told her that he made half of her, she corrected him saying, “No, you didn’t. Mumma made everything but you gave suggestions. And then mumma made the suggestions.” This left the actor in shock with her response. Sharing the candid video, he wrote, “I said to my daughter ‘I made half of you’……My cheeky monkey's response made me wish that she forever remain daddy’s little girl. I guess on many levels she will. There is nothing that is more fulfilling and meaningful than to witness and be a part of your child’s journey #reelsintagram #fridayvibes #family.”

Fardeen to make a comeback

As per reports, Fardeen is set to make a comeback to films with a horror drama, Visfot. The film would also star Riteish Deshmukh, Priya Bapat and Krystle D'Souza. He is also reported to star in the sequel to his 2005 hit, No Entry.

