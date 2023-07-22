Celina Jaitly reveals why she got pregnant with twins twice: ‘I have a rare genetic condition…’

Earlier this year, actor Celina Jaitly talked about the side effects on her health after giving birth to two sets of twins in 2012 and 2017, respectively. Now, she has revealed the rare genetic condition because of which she got pregnant with twins twice. (Also Read: Celina Jaitly says she is unable to sleep or eat after watching 'heinous' Manipur videos: Shaking with anger and pain) Celina Jaitly reveals why she is pregnant with twins again

Celina talks about her rare genetic condition

Celina recently conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ Q&A session on her Instagram account. One question got her attention so she posted it along with her answer on her feed. She posted a collage of her pictures from both her pregnancies and wrote, “Today I have been doing an “Ask me anything session” with my dearest Instagram community and this question from the_vishu.akash_sood was interesting and I thought many of you would like to know about this. He asks: Are you having twin babies through IVF or naturally. Your second pregnancy also Twin. That's why..”

Celina added the answer in the caption and wrote, “So … I have a rare genetic condition and in my case Non-identical (fraternal) twins or multiples tend to be hereditary. Some people inherit a gene that causes more than one egg to be released during ovulation, increasing the likelihood of multiples being conceived. This can make for lots of twins down the generations!”

Celina's twin pregnancies

Celina married Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag. They are parents to twin boys born in March 2012. She gave birth to a second set of twin boys in 2017, in which one boy died.

In April this year, Celina posted on Instagram how carrying two sets of twins hasn't been easy physically. She wrote, “I still have multiple hernia’s, severe Diastasis recti of the abdomen after carrying 2 sets of twins. Lost my parents & a baby in my 2nd twin pregnancy. Even though I am still building my self from scratch,I know there is something inside of us that is greater than any obstacle!”

